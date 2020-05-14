Students in Terrebonne Parish will soon have the ability to learn about science and technology close up, thanks to a grant from the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence.

With a donation from Chevron, the foundation has given $50,000 in grants to 11 Terrebonne Parish schools to implement hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs in their libraries and science labs.

“The Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence is excited for the teachers and students who will benefit from these grants,” Katie Portier, TFAE Executive Director, said in a press release. “We are also grateful to have a community partner like Chevron who continues to invest in our local schools and provide meaningful STEM programs and opportunities.”

Each of the 11 elementary and middle schools selected will receive $3,000 to implement a Makerspace Library. This is a shared area that provides students with tools and resources for hands-on intellectual learning such as 3D printers, arts and crafts supplies, STEM activities and more. A Makerspace Library can also utilize textile items to enhance learning of literature.

The schools which will receive the $3,000 grants are: Acadian Elementary, Pointe Aux Chenes Elementary, Honduras Elementary, Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary, Village East Elementary, Broadmoor Elementary, Grand Caillou Middle and Caldwell Middle.

Three more schools will receive TFAE/Chevron Science Lab Grants to upgrade their science lab equipment, Houma Junior High and Evergreen Junior High, which will receive $8,500 each, and H. L. Bourgeois High School, which will receive $9,000.

Those grants will be used for items such as digital scales, working sinks, laptop computers, digital microscopes, chemicals, probes and goggles to increase the ability to safely conduct STEM experiments and projects.

Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit, said that hands-on opportunities make learning so much more fun and effective for students.

“If you ask anyone working in STEM where their passion for the field began, you will likely hear stories of a special teacher or experience that sparked their interest early on,” Brown said. “That’s why we’re committed to providing students and teachers with the tools they need to explore STEM and cultivate passions that will last a lifetime.”

To select the schools, TFAE first reached out to all Terrebonne Parish public schools regarding the grant opportunity to see which ones would be interested. All of those who responded were awarded the grant after submitting a short application and budget explaining how they would use the funds.

Librarians and science teachers will use the funds over the summer to purchase supplies and resources for the 2020-21 school year.