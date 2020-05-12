Keri Johnson currently serves as coordinator of Secondary Education and Exceptional Education for the Alabaster School System.

The Tuscaloosa County School Board has chosen an administrator with Alabaster City Schools to serve as the next superintendent.

The board voted Monday to extend an offer to Keri Johnson, who currently serves as coordinator of Secondary Education and Exceptional Education for the Alabaster system in Shelby County. The offer is contingent upon the board reaching a contract agreement.

She would replace Walter Davie, who announced his plans to retire earlier this year, but agreed to remain indefinitely as the system navigates complications from the coronavirus.

Board members interviewed Johnson for the position last month, along with Pam Liebenberg, director of curriculum and instruction for the Tuscaloosa County School System.

The board also voted Monday to extend an offer to Glendora Stephens to serve as the system’s next Chief Financial Officer. She currently serves as interim Assistant Chief School Financial Officer for Birmingham City Schools. She would replace Danny Higdon, who retired April 30.

Start dates for both new hires will be announced once contract agreements are finalized, said system spokeswoman Terri Brewer.