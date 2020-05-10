The fire is now 65% contained.

Observed fire behavior Saturday was quiet for the now 2,206-acre fire. On Sunday, crews will continue reinforcing fire containment lines while mopping up hot spots to reduce the smoke impacts to nearby neighborhoods.

Saturday night, the county announced that its damage assessment team had determined 14 residential structures were destroyed, and seven damaged, with a total of 27 buildings destroyed. The estimated value for residential structure losses is a little more than $1.9 million.

Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters made progress yesterday Friday widening and improving the Five Mile Swamp Fire containment line, which is mapped at 2,153 acres and 50% contained.

Crews completed clearing containment lines on the north side of the fire over to the Ski Watch area. Firefighters also spent time in the community of Garcon Point Road searching for and extinguishing hot spots.

Evening crews did not observe any smoke from the fire on I-10 throughout the night

The goal for firefighters today is to patrol and begin mop up operations on the hot spots in the Ski Watch area. They will also focus on improving the containment lines near the neighborhoods on Garcon Point Road eliminating smoking areas with mop up operations and will continue to patrol the area.

Like the past few days, crews are splitting their time with fighting the second fire in the area — the 1,405-acre Hurst Hammock, which is 50% contained.

The weather finally gave firefighters a break on Friday, allowing fire crews to make progress on the Five Mile Swamp Fire that has been ravaging Santa Rosa County since Wednesday.

By nightfall, the 2,153-acre fire was 50% contained as winds from the south/southeast pushed the fire away from houses it had been menacing for two days. Crews from the Florida Forest Service used bulldozers to create lines between 50 and 100 feet wide around the perimeter of the fire, which will hopefully stunt its growth.

"The fire is not very active today; the northeast side of the fire is what's seeing the most action," said Todd Schroeder, a spokesman for the forest service. "Not active means the flames aren't burning very high and it's not spreading. There's not a whole lot of fire going on, there might be smoldering and smoke but not a lot of movement."

Equipment operators from the Florida Forest Service reinforce the fire breaks cut into the wooded area off Garcon Point Road on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Photo: Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com)

On Friday afternoon across from Ski Watch Estates off Garcon Point Road, a team of seven forest service crew members were using bulldozers to cut lines through the dense forest to help stop the spread of the flames.

The tactic is how the forest service fights fires — by cutting off the fire's "fuel source," the mix of brush, trees, pine needles, plants and other shrubbery on the ground that allows the fire to spread. The lines created by the bulldozers create a break in the vegetation and stop the fire in its path, while firefighters in helicopters overhead dump water on the existing blaze to help cool it down until it stops.

"They put those tractors in front of the flaming front and bring up the natural sand to get rid of all the vegetation," said Mike Facente, the forest area supervisor and director over the northeast side of the branch.

While the fire was quiet by comparison on Friday, firefighters say the blaze is still very much dangerous and has proven itself to be a formidable opponent, making even the most seasoned firefighters do a double-take.

Austin Branch, a forest service fireman from Alachua County, said Friday that the fire was among the more ferocious that he'd seen in his career.

"I'll be honest, I will admit that I was scared on Wednesday night," Branch said. "The flame length and the wind blowing 30-plus miles an hour and the low humidity, it was tough. Sometimes it did get bad."

No firefighters have reported injuries, and dozens of backup teams from across the state are in Santa Rosa County to help local firefighters protect homes and contain the fire.

As the focus of the fire shifted north, all 1,100 or so residents who had been told to evacuate Wednesday were allowed to return to their homes Friday afternoon, as long as they were prepared to be able to leave at a moment's notice due to the constantly changing circumstances.

At least 14 families returned home to nothing, with the fire leveling their houses, according to the county's emergency management director Brad Baker. An additional seven homes were damaged, eight outbuildings were destroyed and seven more damaged.

Robert and Cathy Davis were two of the unfortunate ones. The grandparents had been in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon for a doctor's appointment when they learned the fire was getting out of control, and decided to drive back as quickly as they could to try and get their pets and important documents out of their home.

"It took us an hour and a half to reach exit 22, and we tried to get to their house, but the police officers wouldn’t let us down there because of how bad the fire was spreading," said Allison Carter, the granddaughter of Robert and Cathy Davis.

The Davis' elderly chihuahua, Angel, perished in the fire, while their cat Boo survived. The home, and everything inside it and around it, was a total loss.

"My grandpa is doing better than my grandma. She’s more upset about the animals, and he’s upset he lost his old Ford truck and antique Mustang," Carter said. "And they’re both upset about losing all those pictures, their marriage license, and other important documents. Even a lot of collectible antiques they had. The house is burnt to the ground. So far, nothing can be saved. It got so hot it warped a steel lift in the garage he had a car lifted up on. It melted my grandma's car, their boat, their tractor, and multiple trailers."

Carter set up a GoFundMe account to help her grandparents recoup some of their losses. They are currently staying with family while they wait for their insurance company to come assess the damage on Monday.

Other families, like Ryan and Kelly Kniss and their children, 14-year-old Kyley and 15-year-old Kyran, came back to see their houses were in one piece but they had lost other things on their property.

The Kniss family was forced from their home on Garcon Point Road on Wednesday and had just 40 minutes to gather as many important belongings as they could before they had to flee.

Ryan Kniss shows a photo on his cellphone that he received of the Five Mile Swamp Fire that has threatened his Milton house on Friday, May 8, 2020. The Kniss family, who live on Garcon Point Road, had about 40 minutes to evacuate Wednesday as the fire closed in around them.

They lost a garage-like structure next to their home as well as their boat, an RV and a truck to the blaze, but were relieved to return Friday and find their house remained intact.

"The house is fine. We didn’t lose the house, which is absolutely amazing," Ryan Kniss said. "I’m looking at the house – or, what used to be the house – across the street and it’s gone. That’s how close we were to that."

Ryan Kniss said he was also relieved that all 25 of his chickens were safe. The family is going to continue staying in a hotel until their neighborhood is fully safe for them to return permanently.

They put a generator-powered sprinkler on their roof to help mitigate any possible further damage, and are remaining on edge until the fire is 100% gone.

"We’re distraught about the stuff we lost, but we’re so happy we still have the stuff that we have," said Ryan Kniss. "At the same time, we’re still scared, because there’s still that level of uncertainty. That fire could come back. We’re still preparing for the worst. We can’t settle that uneasy feeling that things are going to turn. We want to be happy and thankful, but at the same time, this may still not be over."

Firefighters on Friday evening were hopeful that the 60 percent chance of rain would help, but knew the slight chance of thunderstorms could also come with lightning.