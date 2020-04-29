This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Panama City News Herald.

PANAMA CITY — A third Bay County resident diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus has died, health officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Department of Public Health in Bay County, the patient was an 82-year-old man who was diagnosed with the virus on April 19.

“We are expressing our condolences to his family and the Florida Department of Health in Bay County will continue to work with our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the health department wrote in a press release.

The county currently has a total of 70 reported COVID-19 cases, including 69 residents and one non-resident. While the county’s testing is increasing, 5% of those are testing positive for the virus. Of the 1,466 tests processed so far, there were 1,394 negative results. There have been 10 hospitalizations.

The homes of the 69 positive Bay County residents include; 42 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, six in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, three in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and three in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged. However, if you develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital.

For text alert updates from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, text bayhealth to 888-777. For additional information specific to Bay County, visit BayHealthCOVID19.com. You may also contact the Citizens Information Center 7 days a week from 10 am – 6 pm at (850) 248-6090 or email ask@baycountyfl.gov.

For state level text alerts in the fight against COVID-19, text FLCOVID19 to 888-777.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.