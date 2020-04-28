Governor Ron DeSantis press conference regarding COVID-19, Tuesday, April 28.

If you can’t see the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ joint press conference with President Trump regarding COVID-19, Tuesday, April 28.

As of Tuesday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported the coronavirus claimed the lives of more than 1,171 Floridians.

The DOH also reported that as of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases for the state is 32,846. There have been 366,875 tests conducted, of which 334,029 were negative. Of the positive tests, 5,222 have resulted in hospitalization.

The state Department of Health does not currently measure “recovery,” and doesn't expect to have such a designation anytime in the near future, adding that the definition of recovery is a contested issue.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async"); !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");