The “Work Hard, Work Smart, Work Safe” guide is available to all business owners, whether or not they are members of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

Tuscaloosa area business owners have a free resource for advice on opening their doors once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The “Work Hard, Work Smart, Work Safe” guide is now available at the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s website, www.tuscaloosachamber.com.

The guide is available to all business owners, whether or not they are members of the Chamber, and was compiled through a partnership between the Chamber and West Alabama Works.

“During these unprecedented times, our business community has struggled. We created this resource to help West Alabama businesses get back to work with the safety of employees and customers being the No. 1 priority,” Jim Page, president and CEO of the Chamber, said in a news release. “This guide will be a supplement to the free programming we’ve offered for the past several weeks and will continue to offer.”

The Chamber also has been providing weekly conference calls and webinars related to COVID-19, such as updates from DCH Health System and tips on business innovation.

The reopening playbook is based on recommendations developed by the Alabama Small Business Emergency Task Force, which was led by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, along with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and other federal, state and local agencies.

The guide has information about workplace cleanliness, the importance of personal protective equipment, tips on communicating with employees and information on hiring and re-hiring employees.

“Our industries have weathered various storms before, but the COVID-19 pandemic is unique. Our easy-to-use resource will help any business, from manufacturing plants to book stores, allowing them to prepare to reopen,” said Donny Jones, chief operating officer for the Chamber and executive director of West Alabama Works. “Giving our businesses time to plan while they wait for a safe reopening date is crucial. The playbook will work as a living document as we will continue to update as this situation evolves.”

See other coronavirus coverage here. This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Tuscaloosa News at tuscaloosanews.com/subscribenow.

Map of coronavirus cases and deaths in the US