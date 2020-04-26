The decision to move The Tuscaloosa News' newspaper printing operations from Tuscaloosa to a sister facility in Montgomery has created confusion among some readers.

"If The Tuscaloosa News moves to Montgomery, Tuscaloosa's not going to have a newspaper anymore?" one reader recently asked on The News' Facebook page.

To be perfectly clear, The News will still be delivered to your home each morning, seven days a week. The Tuscaloosa News' reporters, editors and photographers, along with the sales finance and circulation teams, will remain in Tuscaloosa.

The News will continue to cover West Alabama in the same way that readers have come to expect for more than 200 years.

Beginning in May, the paper will be printed in Montgomery but the change will not affect The News' ability to provide readers with essential information about Tuscaloosa and West Alabama.

A story posted on the website of a local radio station and shared on social media may have contributed to the confusion. The story's headline, "A local newspaper rolls out of town," caused concern among some people who interpreted this to mean that the News was going away.

The headline couldn't be further from the truth and the radio station has since amended its story.

So despite what you might have read on social media, The News will not “roll out of town.“

The Tuscaloosa News, like the Crimson Tide, will roll on.