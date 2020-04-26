Callan Lett’s family faced the challenge of planning for a birthday under coronavirus conditions, under stay-at-home orders that have closed many of the fun places, and precluded getting all the friends together to celebrate.

But mom MycaLann Watkins said Callan had his own idea about how to make his birthday special -- not only for him but for others during these difficult times.

Callan said his father, Philip Lett, showed him news of a child who had a food drive to help people having a hard time because of COVID-19 restrictions, “because they can’t work much.”

Callan decided he wanted to do the same thing. So on Saturday, his family helped him place collection boxes at his school, John Jones Elementary School, and at Jefferson’s in Rainbow City, where his mom works.

Watkins said Callan is a sweet kid, but she was surprised (and proud) that he would want to have a small celebration at home -- a family barbecue was planned Saturday afternoon -- and a food drive to help others for his birthday.

“It was kind of fun,” Callan said, making signs and getting the boxes ready. Asked if he has a favorite food he would donate, Callan had a ready answer.

“Noodles!” he said.

Callan’s parents, grandmother and others spread the word about what he was doing, and they got a great response.

They put the boxes out at 8 a.m. Saturday and by 4 p.m., Watkins said, they had more than 400 items collected.

The family collected the donations around dark.

They plan, Watkins said, was to give the collected items to the Ashville Community Mission.

“We go to church in Ashville,” she said, and they know of the missions.

When the food was collected, they decided to share with more communities.

“We are distributing to Southside Food Pantry and the Ashville Community Mission, and perhaps one more (food bank) in Gadsden,” she said.