The Alabama Department of Labor has disbursed more than $164 million in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits in the past four weeks, according to state Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

A total of 103,453 Alabama residents have received unemployment benefits from March 16 through April 18, according to a news release from the department.

Around 80 percent of the total paid out by the state, or around $132 million, is part of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, the $600 stimulus benefit added to weekly unemployment compensation benefits.

People can track the progress of their unemployment claims online at the Alabama Department of Labor’s website, www.labor.alabama.gov. The website also has a COVID-19 resource page.

