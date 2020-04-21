Jason Wilson would rather be selling beer right now.

Oh, he still is in a way. The various incarnations of Back Forty beer — from the company Wilson founded and is chief executive officer of — remains available at local stores.

However, the company’s tap room on North Sixth Street, like other dine-in restaurants and bars across Etowah County, the state and the U.S., has been shut down for close to a month now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson estimates 80% of Back Forty’s revenue evaporated in 72 hours when those doors were locked. That’s not just an “ouch,” it’s a direct hit from a howitzer.

Some folks facing that situation might turn around in the floor and say “What are we going to do,” assume the fetal position and start humming to drown out and escape from the outside world, or simply say “I’m done” and surrender.

Wilson chose to call on the savvy that’s earned him much recognition over the years for creating Back Forty, and to do what he says is the trademark of the best and most successful entrepreneurs: Wade into unprecedented situations and try to find answers.

What’s one of the things, aside from toilet paper, that is difficult if not impossible to find in stores right now? Hand sanitizer.

What is the primary ingredient in hand sanitizer? Alcohol.

Will ethanol, aka “drinking alcohol,” suffice? Yes.

Are breweries and distilleries set up to make ethanol? Of course.

Can they legally do that? Yes, thanks to a ruling by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

It shouldn’t take a GPS unit to figure out where we’re going here.

Over the last couple of weeks, Back Forty has retooled its production from beer and ale into two separate operations: sourcing pre-mixed ethanol in bulk drums to be repackaged into smaller containers, and developing a supply chain to acquire the other ingredients (hydrogen peroxide and glycerin) needed for hand sanitizer.

It has stock on hand and as of Monday, according to Wilson, it had 4,000 gallons on order from four county EMAs, two hospitals, 20 Alabama municipalities, three sheriff’s departments and 200 Gadsden residents. It also has plans to get the new product to educators in Alabama.

Let’s emphasize “Alabama.” Back Forty wants to limit the distribution of its hand sanitizer to its home state. Some might call that selfish, but we have zero issues with it. There are plenty of craft breweries and distilleries in other states that could venture outside the box and do the same thing, and we doubt Wilson has trademarked Back Forty’s game plan.

Wilson calls the move “a way to survive and provide a much-needed service to the community” and notes that the hand sanitizer may remain on Back Forty’s menu for the long term. That’s a savvy attitude as well.

There’s a debate about “when” and “to what extent” things are going to open back up, but we’ve consistently said since this crisis became acute that it’s going to happen and it’s going to happen long before there’s a vaccine or even an effective treatment for COVID-19.

However, “opening back up,” at least initially, is not going to mean a return to normal or stir-crazy people rushing back into circulation and queuing up less than 6 feet apart. People will continue to take precautions, and bottles of hand sanitizer are going to be as ubiquitous — and well-used — as salt and pepper shakers on restaurant tables. Kudos to Wilson and Back Forty for helping meet that need.