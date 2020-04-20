About five weeks after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Alabama and with 10 days currently left in the stay-at-home order, the state has confirmed more than 5,000 cases.

Tuscaloosa County had 150 cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, with one death reported. A total of 2,215 people have been tested for the coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The department said that statewide more than 45,700 people have been tested for the virus, while 113 people have died from coronavirus, though 50 more are suspected to have died from the virus.

Gov. Kay Ivey hoped to slow the spread and flatten the curve of coronavirus infections in Alabama when she issued a stay-at-home order April 3. The order remains in effect through April 30.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth spoke Friday during a news conference at which the Small Business Emergency Task Force recommended the immediate reopening of small retailers and close-contact businesses.

Ainsworth said the recommendations would allow small businesses to compete with big box retailers that have remained open.

Ivey said in a statement that she welcomed the committee report but did not commit to adopting the proposals.

The National Guard was called upon Friday to assist in disinfecting and training nursing home staff proper procedures to put on and take off personal protection equipment.

The elderly are at an increased risk of dying from coronavirus. According to a summary published Sunday by the ADPH, 84% of patients who died were older than 65, even though that age group made up only 23% of all coronavirus patients.

The announcement came the day after an east Alabama nursing home self reported an outbreak of coronavirus cases. According to the Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation facility in Opelika, 56 residents tested positive for the virus while 23 employees also tested positive.

See other coronavirus coverage here.

Map of coronavirus cases and deafths in the US