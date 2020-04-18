Coronavirus deaths in Louisiana continued to increase Saturday with 54 new deaths reported to put the state at 1,267 people dead from the virus, according to the state Health Department

Newly reported deaths Saturday continued Friday’s decrease from the large numbers of fatalities reported Tuesday and Wednesday, which combined for 219 reported fatalities, the state’s highest two-day total for reported deaths.

Louisiana also added 462 new cases of the virus Saturday, bringing the state to 23,580 total infections after 433 new cases were added Wednesday and 581 were added Thursday.

While the state isn’t releasing official numbers on recovered COVID-19 patients, Edwards said Wednesday that unofficial estimates put the state’s recovered population at about 7,000 people, or roughly a third of total infections, meaning many more continue to deal with the virus.

Louisiana’s daily increase in reported cases has decline dramatically since peaking at over 2,700 cases reported on April 2.

But the state’s daily reported deaths haven’t yet followed the same trend, likely reflecting the virus’ average span of 11 days from infection to death for those who don’t recover.

Saturday’s new fatalities mark a 4% increase over Friday’s total, while its new cases reflect a 2% growth in infections.

Ventilator use declined for the sixth day in a row on Saturday, as the number of COVID-19 patients requiring the breathing machines dropped to 347, down 16 from Friday for the lowest reported ventilator need since March 28.

Hospitalizations for the virus also continued to fall as 1,761 infected Louisianans required hospital care, down from 1,868 Friday and 2,084 a week ago.

Right at 7.5% of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Louisiana are currently hospitalized, and 1.5% are on ventilators as of Saturday.