Louisiana is “not where we need to be” to take steps outlined in federal guidance for reopening the state’s economy in the midst of the coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday.

As of Friday, April 17, Louisiana reported more than 23,118 patients infected by the novel coronavirus, and 1,213 deaths.

The White House’s coronavirus task force issued Guidance Friday morning for multi-phase plans to reopen state economies across the counties, but Edwards said Friday afternoon that Louisiana wasn’t yet at a point where it could even begin the first phase of reopening based on metrics like healthcare capacity and caseload growth across the last two weeks.

“We don’t meet the threshold requirement, although we’re moving in the right direction, but we don’t have 14 days where all of those metrics are moving in the right direction,” Edwards said. “I think that by the time we get to May 1, we will be in that situation. It really depends on what people do between now and then.”

Better testing and contact tracing for people who have tested positive is going to be key to taking any steps to reduce restrictions on businesses, he said.

“We are going to move forward as quickly as we can, but with a balanced approach to preserving public health, which is critically important,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the state’s Department of Health is working to increase that capacity and give officials better understandings of the virus’ spread.

“I would just flat out tell you today, we’re not where we need to be. But we are increasing our capacity very quickly,” he added.

Currently, the state’s information about when many positive COVID-19 patients first started showing symptoms lags about 11 days behind the state’s daily report of new cases, meaning that the state’s primary figures reflect the days when test results are returned and not when people are first infected, distorting the speed of the virus’ spread.

For example, on April 5, the Health Department reported a total of 13,010 positive tests, but investigations conducted by the department show that nearly 20,500 people were actually infected by then.

“There’s a lot about the future that we can’t predict right now,” Edwards said. “We don’t know what a lot of things are going to look like.”

Louisiana State University football is certainly one of the parts of normal life that officials aren’t yet able to predict, Edwards said, though he added that he is hopeful.

“I can see myself in Tiger Stadium cheering on the team as they defend their national championship, but that may be aspirational,” he said. “But the work we do now is critically important to putting ourselves in the best possible position so that we can be in Tiger Stadium soon than later.”

Edwards also warned that parts of the state are expected to see dangerous weather again this weekend, including the northern part of the state where tornadoes caused widespread damage on Easter Sunday, urging residents to stay up to date on weather in their areas and to be prepared for severe thunderstorms across the state.