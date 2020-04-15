City leaders also advance McDonald Hughes improvement work

Several projects planned as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa plan are likely to be put on hold due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Walt Maddox said Tuesday.

Maddox said he expects delays to projects planned for Sokol and Bowers parks, the Mary Ann Phelps Activity Center, and the Tuscaloosa National Airport terminal, among others. Some could be postponed into next or subsequent fiscal years while others could proceed depending on federal funding, he said.

The mayor also said he expects the feasibility studies previously approved for a convention or athletic center would be delayed because such studies cannot proceed with the current state of the nation.

“I don’t know how you do a convention center study now,” he said. “It’s impossible.”

Maddox is still finalizing a recommendation for Elevate projects that he plans to present to the City Council on April 28. At the request of Councilman Lee Busby, an up-to-date spending account of Elevate Tuscaloosa projects is expected to be presented to the City Council as early as next week.

Projects expected to move forward include improvements to the McDonald Hughes and McAbee centers, the northern and western expansions of the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk, and the development of the Saban Center and its River District Park component.

The Elevate Tuscaloosa educational components also are expected to remain untouched and proceed as expected.

During a remote pre-council meeting Tuesday, council members discussed awarding a $466,500 contract to Spencer Management LLC to build a canopy at the McDonald Hughes Center that would allow people to exit vehicles safely during rainy weather, flooring for the gymnasium inside the recently completed 1,700-person capacity storm shelter, an indoor playground and restroom upgrades.

This work is being funded from an overall budget of $1.5 million in Elevate Tuscaloosa funds for a number of immediate needs at the facility.

Other planned upgrades to the McDonald Hughes Center include $187,040 for playground equipment and $26,153 for the playground’s rubber safety surfacing.

“We’re well under budget on the McDonald Hughes Center,” Maddox said.

Under its work sessions rules, the council was unable to vote on the contract. A final vote will be held next week.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.