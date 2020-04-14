As Terrebonne Parish residents await federal stimulus checks or direct deposits related to the Coronavirus emergency, Sheriff Jerry Larpenter urges caution due to scams being reported nationwide.

The stimulus payments are being handled by the Internal Revenue Service, which has published official guidance on the matter.

The IRS has stated clearly that they will not call you, text you, email you or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information, regarding stimulus payments or any other matter.

Among reports they have received are emails with attachments claiming to be related to the stimulus payments, and containing links claiming special information about stimulus payments or tax refunds related to them. The IRS has also made clear that anyone claiming to help make the payment come more quickly for a fee is a scammer.

The only authoritative website to visit with information on these payments, who qualifies and how they qualify is at the Internal Revenue Service website, www.irs.gov.