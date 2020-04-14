The National Weather Service in Huntsville identified at least six tornadoes which touched down on Easter Sunday in the Tennessee Valley Region.

There were two EF-2 tornadoes identified. The tornado which ripped through Boaz Sunday around 6:22 p.m. was rated as an EF-2 with peak winds at 132 mph.

“I know I speak for all Alabamians when I say I thank the good Lord we didn’t have any loss of life and the property damage wasn’t as severe as in other states, so we’re very greatful,” Gov. Kay Ivey said during her press conference on Tuesday in Montgomery regarding the Easter Sunday tornado outbreak. “While we are all in the middle of the COVID-19 virus and concerned about our health, but now our friends have the extra burden to deal with a damaged home or vehicle. So we all know you can replace a building, but you can’t restore your loved ones.”

The tracking of the tornado shows it began right at the Etowah-Marshall County line and moved northeast into DeKalb County.

Collinsville had an EF-0 tornado touchdown around exactly four hours after the Boaz tornado. The National Weather Service estimates the winds to peak at 80 mph.

Northeastern DeKalb County also had an EF-1 tornado touch down in the Shiloh/Higdon communities. The peak winds of that twister was estimated at 95 mph.

Cullman County had three recorded tornadoes. The first at 9 p.m. was an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph in Johnson’s Crossing. Another twister was recorded in Welti about 11 minutes later, which was an EF-0 followed by a third in the Walter community, which was rated as an EF-2 with peak winds of 115 mph.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is still doing assessments through much of Central Alabama to determine how many more tornadoes touched down in the state on Sunday.