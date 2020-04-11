Gadsden State Community College classes will continue online, the summer semester will be delayed and commencement ceremonies have been moved to August, President Dr. Martha Lavender announced this week.

“We are doing our best to evolve with the ever-changing environment caused by the COVID-19 virus,” she said. “Our students and their education remain our No. 1 priority, and the faculty is working hard to ensure that their online instructional experience is a positive one.”

In an email, Lavender encouraged students to contact their instructors if they are having difficulty completing the spring semester online. The college announced March 27 that the remainder of the semester would be completed online.

“Our current environment is stressful,” she said. “I know our students are doing everything possible to finish their courses this semester while attending to the needs of their families and their work obligations. We want to do everything possible to assist them.”

Lavender also said Gadsden State is pushing back the start of the full summer semester as well as the Summer II mini term to June 8. The previous start date was May 28. The third mini term this summer will begin July 2 as scheduled.

“We are delaying the start of the summer semester and second mini term in order to accommodate the planning required for student success,” she said.

Lavender said the college will offer summer courses as online or in a hybrid setting, which combines online instruction and traditional classroom teaching.

“All theory in hybrid courses will be delivered online in the first half of the semester, with the hands-on learning offered in the latter half if at all possible,” Lavender said. “Be assured, we will return to a normal instructional model as soon as it is safe for us to do so.”

A survey link on distance education technology was also sent to Gadsden State students. The survey contains 10 questions and should take no more than seven minutes to complete.

“This survey is designed to identify the needs of our students so we can plan appropriately,” Lavender said. “It is so important for our students to participate in this survey.”

Also in an email to students, Lavender announced that the previously postponed spring commencement ceremony has been rescheduled.

The college will host two commencement ceremonies to accommodate both spring semester and summer semester graduates. Students may choose to participate in the ceremony planned for Aug. 10 at the Oxford Civic Center or Aug. 11 at Gadsden State Cherokee.

“Spring and summer graduates will be allowed to select either ceremony up to the seating capacity of each facility,” she said. “We are urging all graduates to mark their calendars and participate in one of the ceremonies.”

More information will be released in the coming weeks concerning commencement ceremony registration. Stay up-to-date by visiting www.gadsdenstate.edu.