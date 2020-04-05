The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama rose to 231 Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the number of confirmed deaths rose to 31.

As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, there were 36 positive cases in Etowah County, with two confirmed deaths from the novel coronavirus, and another death under investigation. There have been 257 people tested in Etowah County.

ADPH’s website lists 45 reported deaths -- 31 of them confirmed COVID-19 deaths. So far, 13,078 people have been tested with 1,827 confirmed cases.

Cherokee County has six confirmed cases, with 51 people tested.

In DeKalb County, there have been 14 positive tests out of 148 people tested.

Out of 200 people tested in Marshall County, 25 have tested positive.

Geneva County, located between Covington and Houston counties along the Florida border, is the only county in the state without a reported positive test.

Alabama residents are now under an emergency order to stay home as much as possible.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s order took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to last until at least April 30.

Ivey said she felt compelled to require people across Alabama to shelter at home as cases of the new virus continued to rise and too many people ignored calls to isolate voluntarily.

The emergency order allows people to leave home to get medicine, health care, food and other essentials. It also allows church services, weddings and funerals as long as long fewer than 10 people are present and they stay at least 6 feet apart.

Sunday’s county-by-county numbers of cases from ADPH -- with reported and confirmed deaths, if the state recorded them — were:

Autauga — 12; Baldwin — 33, 1 reported death; Barbour — 2; Bibb — 6; Blount — 10; Bullock — 2; Butler — 1; Calhoun — 24; Chambers — 90, 6 reported, 5 confirmed deaths; Cherokee — 6; Chilton — 18; Choctaw — 5; Clarke - 8; Clay — 9; Cleburne — 7; Coffee — 7; Colbert — 6; Conecuh — 2; Coosa — 7; Covington — 4; Crenshaw — 2; Cullman — 15, 1 reported death; Dale — 2; Dallas — 7; DeKalb — 14; Elmore — 19; Escambia — 3; Etowah — 36, 3 reported and 2 confirmed deaths; Fayette — 1; Franklin — 6; Greene — 6; Hale -- 3; Henry — 3; Houston — 20, 1 reported death; Jackson — 14, 1 reported and 1 confirmed death; Jefferson — 418, 9 reported deaths, 4 confirmed deaths; Lamar — 3; Lauderdale — 16, 2 reported and 1 confirmed death; Lawrence — 6; Lee — 110, 3 reported and 2 confirmed deaths; Limestone — 32; Lowndes — 6; Macon — 5; Madison — 137, 1 reported, 1 confirmed death; Marengo — 12; Marion — 18, 2 reported, 1 confirmed; Marshall — 25; Mobile — 127, 6 reported, 5 confirmed deaths; Monroe — 5; Montgomery — 71, 1 reported and confirmed death; Morgan — 27; Perry -- 1; Pickens — 12; Pike — 14; Randolph --11, 1 reported and confirmed death; Russell — 10; St. Clair — 28; Shelby — 143, 5 reported and confirmed deaths; Sumter — 6; Talladega — 19; Tallapoosa — 30, 1 reported and confirmed death; Tuscaloosa — 56; Walker — 49; Washington — 5, 1 reported and confirmed death; Wilcox — 12; Winston — 3

According to the ADPH, reported deaths are deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 that are under investigation to determine if the virus caused the death. The number of reported cases included cases that have been confirmed in the same county.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this story.