The Woodlawn Beach boat ramp will be closed while workers replace the pier, according to a Santa Rosa County press release.

Work will begin Monday, April 6.

The $146,600 project includes demolition and removal of the existing pier, and construction of a new pier in the same footprint.

The new pier will have catwalks and a terminal platform, the release said.

A handicapped-accessible parking space will also be included.

The ramp closure is expected to continue until the work is done, which will take four to six weeks.

For information about other boat ramps visit the county’s GIS web application.

For information call Jeremy Mitchell at (850) 983-1828.