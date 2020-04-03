The coronavirus pandemic has forced the world to look at new ways of living. Many employees across the nation are working remotely from home in unfamiliar territory.

Working from home can be a challenge to many who have never faced this situation before. Along with trying to find new ways to do their job, employees are now faced with trying to find a balance between work and home in a different way. Here are 15 tips to help you manage this new way of life.

Beginning Your Day

1. Make a schedule and stick to it: Make sure that you do not work past your workday. It can be easy to constantly work when you are at home, but you must maintain a balance.

2. Start your day with prayer, meditation or quiet time: By doing so, you can begin work with a positive, relaxed attitude.

3. Eat a healthy breakfast: Eating breakfast will start your day right and help you be more productive throughout the entire day. While it may seem more difficult to find certain healthy foods, Alabama Extension offers tips on healthy meals during this time.

4. Change into your work clothes: It can help you feel better mentally and help you stay out of a mental rut.

Work Space

5. Work near a window or near natural light: You will be more productive and not tire as quickly. A view of the outside world can have a positive effect on your mood.

6. Designate an office space: Choose a specific location in your home to be your work space. If you are in a meeting or busy and do not need to be disturbed, let your spouse and/or kids know the hours you are working and that you are not to be disturbed unless it is an emergency. You may be the only parent or adult at home with younger kids. If this is your situation, think of ways to keep your kids engaged during your meeting times.

Throughout the Day

7. Get as much sun as you can during the day: Sunlight provides vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin. Sunlight helps produce vitamin D, which is important to our overall health. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to depression and other maladies. Vitamin D helps lower high blood pressure, protects against inflammation, helps promote bone growth, and helps protect against different types of cancer and heart disease.

8. Physically leave your work space for a few minutes every hour: Get up and move around for a few minutes. It is not healthy to sit hours without getting up.

9. During your lunch break, step away from your desk or work area: Take time for your lunch break and leave all work-related items in your work space. Make sure to eat a healthy lunch that will not weigh you down for the rest of the day. If the weather is suitable, go outside to eat your lunch.

10. Take a couple of breaks throughout the day: Stepping away from work for about 15 minutes can recharge you and help you be more productive throughout the day.

11. Exercise: Incorporate exercise periodically in each day. Do this before you begin working, during your breaks, at lunch or after work.

End of Workday

12. Avoid working past your scheduled work hours: When working remotely at home, it can be easy for work to creep into our family life. You might find yourself working into the night hours and taking away from your family as well as your sleep time.

13. Change out of your work clothes when your workday ends: It will help you shift your mindset from work mode to home mode.

14. Take time for yourself: Doing so will allow you to take care of your well-being. It is important to take care of yourself so you will be able to care of others.

15. With kids at home, make the most of this time and help them find their balance as well: This time of uncertainty, of being quarantined and of practicing social distancing can be hard for families. Make the most of it and help your kids find balance.

For more information on this topic and many others, visit www.aces.edu or contact the Etowah County Extension Office.

UPCOMING EXTENSION PROGRAMS

• The Northeast Alabama 4-H Pig Squeal Show and Auction is May 2 in Sand Rock. Purchase locally grown pork for your freezer from 4-H members.

• The third annual Veteran Farmers Conference is May 16 at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Contact the Etowah County Extension Office for more details.

• ServSafe Food Safety Certification Classes scheduled for Etowah County in 2020 are Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. All classes are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Etowah County Extension Office.

For more information on this topic and many others, contact the Etowah County Extension Office, 256-547-7936 or 3200 A W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden. Amy Burgess is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.