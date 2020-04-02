The hallways are empty in schools all over the state, and that has left an equally empty place in the hearts of many of Alabama’s school teachers..

As teachers at Huntington Place Elementary School in Northport worked Wednesday to clean out their students desks, many of them struggled with their emotions. When they left for spring break, no one knew that was the end of the classroom instruction for the year, and it has been difficult for teachers to return to an empty school.

“I didn’t get to give any of my kids goodbye hugs, hear about what they did over spring break or hear what their plans were for the summer. That’s a tradition. Something you miss out on when you don’t get to do it,” said fifth-grade teacher Hillary Stephens. “I mean, you don’t go into education if you don’t like to interact with children. Just getting to talk to them is great. They say whatever is on their minds and that brightens your day. You get to see their smiling face, and that’s a day brightener right there.”

Principal Andrea Hamner said the kids are like her own children and coming back to the school building without them is strange.

“The hardest part is not being able to see our children every day,” Hamner said. “We work really hard to develop relationships with our kids. When I walked in here and the building was empty, it was just so sad for me. It was just an emotional time because I love our children and our families and our teachers. I feel like I’m their mom.”

Teacher Ashley Lee planned to send little bunnies she made for her students home in the bags of their personal belongings.

“I’m going to put that in their bags just so that they know I am thinking about them and I miss them,” Lee said.

Many teachers are trying hard to stay in contact with the students. It is important for both the students and the teachers to stay in touch. The teachers will still provide academic support for parents and students alike, but the teachers form emotional bonds with their students and care about what happens in their lives.

“I’m talking to them personally every day through calls and texts,” Lee said. “I give out my cell number at the beginning of the year. My kids know, since we’re out and in this mess, they can send me pictures and messages and I can send them back and we can talk and FaceTime. Right now, I’m thankful they have my cell phone number because we can stay in contact.”

Stephens said her fifth-grade students are in contact with her as well. Some of them are telling her their parents don’t teach as well as she does, which both makes her smile and breaks her heart.

“I mean, a lot of my kids have reached out to me through their parents’ (Class) Dojo accounts, and they tell me, ’We miss you Mrs. Stephens. My parents don’t do it the way you do,’” she said. “That makes me feel great but at the same time makes me very sad because I miss being able to interact with them and doing it the way we did.”

Those emotional needs may be as important as the instructional needs and teachers recognize that and try to meet both. Hamner knows that we are sailing through uncharted waters and finding balance will be a challenge.

“Right now, our country has an opportunity for our families to connect with each other. We have encouraged our families to spend some time together outside to continue to have that daily exercise because that is really good for you. Our PE coach is designing some things to keep our kids active,” Hamner said.

“We are also going to provide our families some material to encourage character building conversations. We want people to have those conversations, for people to meet the children’s emotional needs because that’s important,” she said. “All of us are dealing with a crisis we have never had before. We want to continue to reach our families in this moment and be able to be there for them and answer questions they may have and provide for their emotional needs as well as their physical needs.”

