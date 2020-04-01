We asked local musicians to share their plans for the quarantine. Get to know Jumping the Gun.

Name: Jumping the Gun (Hannah, Howard and Brian)

Website: jumpingthegunofficial.com

Social media:

https://www.instagram.com/jumpingthegunofficial/

https://www.facebook.com/jumping.the.gun.official/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxc7CdmWHvhLs8uDXXTgTuQ

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1gyBwps7mniSyT8rjNy2JF

http://soundcloud.com/jumping-the-gun

What’s going on with you musically right now?

Right now, we are practicing for upcoming shows and taking care of our instruments. It's very rare that we get a chance to clean our instruments and prep them for upcoming gigs.

What are your general thoughts about the coronavirus?

We honestly don't think too much about it. Yes, everyone needs to stay healthy of course, but the media has really blown it up. It's best to be mindful of your surroundings and be considerate (like always), but do not panic.

What event/activity are you most sad was canceled because of the coronavirus?

So far we've had 2 shows cancel. We were really excited to get back into the community March 20 for Pensacola's Gallery Night. However, we are also bummed about missing our more "intimate" show with our fans March 21 at Night Moves Pensacola.

Will you work at a job over the next couple of weeks? If so, where?

We all have full-time jobs. Yes, we will continue work as usual (ughhh). Hannah works at Stewart Law Firm in Pace. Brian works at Precision Lift Industries in Pensacola. Howard helps run a gun smithing business in Milton called "Rumble Wepnz."

If you plan to self-quarantine, what TV/movies will you watch and why? Books?

We plan to chill with our families (when we are not working) and enjoy some rest and relaxation. So far the only movie that has been watched is "Event Horizon," an older sci-fi horror film from the ’90s. We'll see where the quarantine takes us next...

What music do you recommend right now?

"Metric" is a band based out of Canada that we've been listening to. But honestly, a lot of local bands like "Chat Holley," "Lucid," "Classic June," etc. have some great songs. There's actually a "local playlist" on Spotify. Here's the link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2ORhjPxY6TmuTx8LKnLJAD?si=M0bPstj0RrmrH8PgHtXOZA

How would you describe your self-quarantine fashion aesthetic?

Definitely relaxed. And clean lol. Can quarantine suits really be considered an aesthetic?

What other unique plans do you have as you self-quarantine?

We might try to have a few "live sessions" on our social media pages. We plan to take this time to connect with our fans over social media and regroup. Depending on how long the quarantine lasts, we may be able to create some more music and music videos.

Do you have an uplifting motto or mantra?

When life gives you corona, make sure you have toilet paper. And if you love your friends, stay away from them. You can tell positivity is not our song point.