It was found to have one high priority violation on March 24 by state inspectors.

NAVARRE — One high priority violation led to Mudbug Express at 9575 Navarre Parkway being closed temporarily by state inspectors on March 24.

Inspectors observed raw sewage on the ground behind the restaurant, which led to the closure. There were three violations in total, including one intermediate and one basic violation, according to a report from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Inspectors returned to the restaurant on March 25 and the high priority violation had been taken care of and the restaurant was allowed to re-open.