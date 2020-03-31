NICEVILLE — In just the fourth game of her junior year at Jacksonville University, Jacqueline Hodskins broke her left arm.

Shattered her humerus, in fact, a throw up the first base line bringing the first baseman’s glove-side hand in the path of the Georgia Tech runner. It was a devastating blow for an injury-riddled Dolphins program which ended up winning only 15 games.

Yet this year’s blow — the NCAA shutting down all spring sports earlier this month — was more devastating for the 23-year-old Niceville alumna.

Hodskins was named a captain. She belted her first college home run – a no-doubter to left-center.

The fifth-year senior was enjoying career-best numbers for a surging 15-11 program that already matched last year’s win total just 26 games in.

"It wasn’t just a comeback season for me. It was a comeback for the team as a whole and things were going really well," Hodskins said. " Last year was really rough to the point where we only had a roster of around 14 girls and only 11 of us were healthy. So we ended up winning only 15 games.

When we were in Birmingham earlier this year, we won our 15th game. So we all took notice of how far we’d come. That’s where I gained a lot of respect for this year’s group and how resilient we were. To have it end so abruptly without knowing you’d played your last game, that was heartbreaking. That was really tough."

Unlike her fellow seniors, Hodskins won’t mull her added year of eligibility likely gained from the cancellation of the season.

"That eligibility will affect six seniors, but I’ve already told my coach and teammates that I’m not coming back. I have a really good job set up with a public accounting firm, so I have that to look forward to. But this also hits me harder because I know I’ve played my last game."

Q&A

Who are you social distancing with? Has this strengthened the family bond?

"I’m currently on campus with two roommates who are on the golf team," Hodskins said before coming back to Niceville to stay at her dads with her brothers. "There’s three teammates in another dorm nearby, so we’ve all been hanging out."

Out of all the postponements and cancellations between pro and college, what sport do you miss the most and why?

"March Madness. We make brackets every year as a team and I won the bracket last year. I also miss softball as well. Games are being broadcast more and more nationally, so just being able to flip on a game is something I miss."

Crystal ball time, assume the season won’t be played, what was your team going to accomplish this spring?

"We thought we had a long way to go in conference because we didn’t make the tournament last year and wanted to get there. In the RPI, last Tuesday we were 64 out of like 298 teams. That kind of spoke for itself, and of the A-Sun teams, we were fifth in the conference. So we felt like we had a bright future and a shot at doing well in conference."

What does a world without sports look like to you?

"It’s sad. There’s no other way to explain it."

How are you staying active?

"I never thought I’d run. But I’ve run twice already and enjoyed it. I’m looking of forward to laying by my pool in Niceville and enjoying some boat time."

Have you watched or binged anything good?

"My teammates and me have watched like 10 episodes of this show Containment that came out in 2016. I’d never even heard of it, but its about this virus that broke out in Atlanta and they had to quarantine the whole city. It’s pretty crazy considering everything’s that happened now."

How are staying busy?

"I’ve been doing lots of homework because all my classes are online."

Are you an extrovert or introvert?

"I’m pretty extroverted. I don’t spend a lot of time at home."

What kind of advice do you have to offer fellow athletes dealing with the pandemic?

"If you’re a senior, I’d tell you what my dad told me: ‘Try not to let this eat you alive.’ It was gonna end anyways, it just sucks the way it did. There’s no point in sulking. It’s just better to celebrate the success you did have of 4/5 years go celebrating a Division I sport. For everyone else, not just the seniors, I’d tell them to not eat a lot of bad food and use this time to get better. Everyone is gonna be returning and people will have to fight for their spots because of this extra year of eligibility. Everyone will be hungry."