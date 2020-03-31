This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Panama City News Herald.

PANAMA CITY — Health officials confirmed Bay County’s seventh case of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The latest patient is a 52-year-old man who is a county resident, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Public Health Bay. The report comes shortly after officials confirmed that a Naval Support Activity Panama City sailor was one of the recent people to test positive for the coronavirus.

The latest reported case is non-travel related, the health department states. Among the seven total cases, six are residents and one is a non-resident from Texas.

The local health department is now conducting its contact investigations and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

According to the health department, the sailor isn’t a new case.

RELATED: Coronavirus Florida: Deaths projected to hit 6,766 by August

“We have a positive case and that person is being taken care of,” Ed Buczek, NSA Panama City spokesman, said of the sailor.

Buczek said he could not divulge any more information about the sailor because of federal health care privacy law. He added though, that the base was taking every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus.

RELATED: BDS school closure extended through May 1

“We continue to promote and adhere to the guidance set by DOD (Department of Defense) the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Florida Department of Health,” Buczek said.

Of the previous five residents reported to have the virus, two cases were in Panama City Beach, one was in Lynn Haven, one was in Southport and one was in Youngstown. Also, 122 people have been tested for the virus so far in the county, with 113 of those being negative and three tests still pending.