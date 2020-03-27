This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The Florida Department of Health’s Friday, March 27, morning update said that 416 more coronavirus cases have been confirmed overnight bringing the total number in Florida to 2,900 cases. Six more people died overnight in Florida bringing the statewide total to 35.

An infant was diagnosed on Thursday in Santa Rosa County and is the youngest case confirmed in the state.

Okaloosa -23

— Destin, 7

— Niceville, 7

— Fort Walton Beach, 3

— Mary Esther, 1

— Missing, 1

— Crestview, 1

Okaloosa Cases

Age 61 Female, FL resident

Age 78 Female, FL resident

Age 24 Female, FL resident

Age 44 Female, FL resident

Age 59 Female, FL resident

Age 45 Female, FL resident

Age 25 Male, FL resident

Age 47 Female, FL resident

Age 66 Male FL resident

Age 83 Male,FL resident

Age 82 Female, FL resident

Age 47 Male, FL resident

Age 25 Female, FL resident

Age 70 Female, FL resident

Age 39 Male, FL resident

Age 83 Female, FL resident

Age 40 Female, FL resident

Age 54 Male, FL resident

Age 73 Male, FL resident

Age 78 Male, FL resident

Age 26 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 24 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 66 Female, Not diagnosed/isolated in FL 03/04/20

_____

Santa Rosa - 11

Navarre, 7

Gulf Breeze, 2

Milton, 2

Santa Rosa Cases

Age 71 Male, FL resident

Age 48 Male, FL resident

Age 17 Male, FL resident

Age 2 Male, FL resident

Age 60 Female, FL resident

Age 73 Male, FL resident

Age 74 Male, FL resident

Age 76 Male, FL resident

Age 0 Male, FL resident

Age 21 Female, FL resident

Age 81 Female, FL resident 03/26/20

_____

Walton- 13

Santa Rosa Beach, Walton 5

Missing, Walton 1

Walton cases

Age 61 Female, FL resident

Age 49 Female, FL resident

Age 77 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 79 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 78 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 45 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 38 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 72 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 21 Female, Non-FL resident

Bay-3

Lynn Haven, Bay 1

Bay cases

Age 74 Female, FL resident

Age 55 Male, FL resident

Age 47 Male, Non-FL resident