The deadline to file state income taxes has been extended to July 15.

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Revenue announced the extension Monday morning.

The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline for filing federal tax July 15 from April 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic last week.

Taxpayers can defer state income tax payments without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. The deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers.

“It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially,” Ivey said in a release. “The safety and well-being of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”

Other taxes included in the deadline extension are corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax (FIET), and the Business Privilege Tax (BPT).

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief. Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension through the usual methods.

“Even considering the extended filing deadline, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically,” said Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett. “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Although the Department is practicing prudent working conditions with our staff during this period, we will continue with mission-critical operations to support Alabama’s citizens. We ask for your support, understanding and patience.”

The Department will continue to monitor issues related to the COVID-19 virus, and updated information will be posted on the Department's website Coronavirus page.

