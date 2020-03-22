Feeding the Gulf Coast is diligently working to provide food for those who are currently and will be impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The food bank is partnering with local community organizations to offer free meals to children, 18 and under, who are no longer receiving free or reduced lunch due to school closures. The program is supported by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Distribution sites will begin serving on Monday, March 23.

Sites may be working at capacity and will need extra hands to help distribute meals to kids. The food bank is looking for volunteers to lend a hand during specific dates and times. Healthy volunteers and donations are essential now more than ever for the food bank to serve the vast need in the communities the organization serves. Individuals looking to donate or volunteer can do so by visiting www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.

As families are faced with an increased need for food due to school closures, inability to work, or facing self-quarantine requirements, the "Find Help" feature available at www.feedingthegulfcoast.org, is the best source of information for families and individuals seeking assistance. Individuals can also call (888) 704-FOOD. For needs specific to child nutrition, text “FOOD” to 877-877.

For more information visit https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/learn-more/covid-19-response.

For distribution site days/times please visit https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help/find-a-pantry.

E Comfort, Inc., 2300 N. Pace Blvd. in Pensacola

Fricker Resource Center, 900 North F Street in Pensacola

Woodland Heights, 111 Berkley Drive in Pensacola

Gull Point Resource Center, 7000 Spanish Trail in Pensacola

Carver Park Community Center, 208 Webb St. in Cantonment

Bethel AME Church, 511 Woodland Drive in Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W DeSoto St in Pensacola

Bellview Assembly of God, 2920 W. Michigan Ave. in Pensacola

Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A in Molino

West Florida Libraries

Downtown, 239 N. Spring St. in Pensacola

Morris Court, 1401 W. Lloyd Street in Pensacola

Shooting Starz Unlimited, 312 E. Nine Mile Road unit 14, in Pensacola

Dixon School of Arts and Science, 1201 H St. in Pensacola

Tryon Beach Library, 1200 Langley Ave. Pensacola

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 N. 9th Ave. in Pensacola

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, in Pensacola

Westside Branch Library, 1301 W. Gregory St. in Pensacola

Crown Church, 9600 N. Palafox in Pensacola

Lillian Square Apartments, 7200 Lillian Hwy. in Pensacola

Magnolia Crossing Apartments, 4312 Magnolia Crossing Circle in Pace

My Father's Arrows, Inc., 4025 Hwy. 178 in Jay, 2014 gate code

Century Branch Library, 7991 N. Century Blvd. in Century

Esto Town Hall, 3312 2nd Ave. in Bonifay

Town of Ponce de Leon, Co Rd 10 in Ponce De Leon

Caryville Baptist, 4217 Old Bonifay Rd. in Bonifay

Washington County Libraries, 1444 Jackson Ave. in Chipley