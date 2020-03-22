Feeding the Gulf Coast is diligently working to provide food for those who are currently and will be impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The food bank is partnering with local community organizations to offer free meals to children, 18 and under, who are no longer receiving free or reduced lunch due to school closures. The program is supported by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Distribution sites will begin serving on Monday, March 23.
Sites may be working at capacity and will need extra hands to help distribute meals to kids. The food bank is looking for volunteers to lend a hand during specific dates and times. Healthy volunteers and donations are essential now more than ever for the food bank to serve the vast need in the communities the organization serves. Individuals looking to donate or volunteer can do so by visiting www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.
As families are faced with an increased need for food due to school closures, inability to work, or facing self-quarantine requirements, the "Find Help" feature available at www.feedingthegulfcoast.org, is the best source of information for families and individuals seeking assistance. Individuals can also call (888) 704-FOOD. For needs specific to child nutrition, text “FOOD” to 877-877.
For more information visit https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/learn-more/covid-19-response.
For distribution site days/times please visit https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help/find-a-pantry.
E Comfort, Inc., 2300 N. Pace Blvd. in Pensacola
Fricker Resource Center, 900 North F Street in Pensacola
Woodland Heights, 111 Berkley Drive in Pensacola
Gull Point Resource Center, 7000 Spanish Trail in Pensacola
Carver Park Community Center, 208 Webb St. in Cantonment
Bethel AME Church, 511 Woodland Drive in Pensacola
Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W DeSoto St in Pensacola
Bellview Assembly of God, 2920 W. Michigan Ave. in Pensacola
Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A in Molino
West Florida Libraries
Downtown, 239 N. Spring St. in Pensacola
Morris Court, 1401 W. Lloyd Street in Pensacola
Shooting Starz Unlimited, 312 E. Nine Mile Road unit 14, in Pensacola
Dixon School of Arts and Science, 1201 H St. in Pensacola
Tryon Beach Library, 1200 Langley Ave. Pensacola
Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 N. 9th Ave. in Pensacola
Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, in Pensacola
Westside Branch Library, 1301 W. Gregory St. in Pensacola
Crown Church, 9600 N. Palafox in Pensacola
Lillian Square Apartments, 7200 Lillian Hwy. in Pensacola
Magnolia Crossing Apartments, 4312 Magnolia Crossing Circle in Pace
My Father's Arrows, Inc., 4025 Hwy. 178 in Jay, 2014 gate code
Century Branch Library, 7991 N. Century Blvd. in Century
Esto Town Hall, 3312 2nd Ave. in Bonifay
Town of Ponce de Leon, Co Rd 10 in Ponce De Leon
Caryville Baptist, 4217 Old Bonifay Rd. in Bonifay
Washington County Libraries, 1444 Jackson Ave. in Chipley