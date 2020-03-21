Both Walton and Santa Rosa counties have also seen their numbers of positive tests for the deadly coronavirus rise as well. Each county now has confirmed three COVID-19 cases.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Although the overall total remains low, the number of COVID-19 cases in Okaloosa County continues to climb precipitously, having reached nine by Saturday morning.

The first case of the deadly virus was confirmed in the county just two weeks ago on March 7. The woman was a parishioner at Rocky Bayou Baptist Church who unknowingly attended a church event before being diagnosed.

Her pastor said the woman, who was 61 and had been on a cruise before testing positive, "continues to improve under home quarantine."

"We are praying for a full and speedy recovery," Troy Hamilton said in a recent email. "We are thankful that no one else in the church has tested positive for coronavirus. As far as we know, there was no community spread from our church member who caught the virus."

Walton and Santa Rosa counties have also seen their numbers of positive tests for the coronavirus rise as well. Each county now has confirmed three COVID-19 cases.

The only death thus far reported in the three counties was a Santa Rosa resident whose case was the first recorded on the Emerald Coast.

Data recorded on the Florida Department of Health website shows that eight of the infected people in Okaloosa are women and one is a man. Eight of the cases discovered are travel-related and one is not. Eight of the people who have tested positive are residents and one is not.

Okaloosa has conducted 49 tests for the infection. Nine have turned out positive, 32 have turned out negative and eight are pending.

Two of the positive tests were verified on Eglin Air Force Base. An airman and the spouse of an airman have been found to be suffering from COVID-19.

Santa Rosa most recent resident to test positive was a 17-year-old boy. He had not had contact with a confirmed case, the Department of Health said, and unlike previous cases, it is not traveled-related.

All three of Santa Rosa’s cases have been male residents. Two of them were considered travel-related, the DOH website said. There have been 24 people in the county tested whose results came back negative for the virus and one test is pending.

Walton County’s DOH confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number has since climbed to three.

Two of the victims are women and one is a man. Two are residents and one is a non-resident, the DOH reported.

Walton County authorities have conducted 33 coronavirus tests. Seventeen have come back negative and 13 are still pending.

Florida’s total number of coronavirus cases also continues to climb. There are now 658 confirmed cases. Of those, 603 who have tested positive are Florida residents and 55 are not Florida residents.