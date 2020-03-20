A pardoned Iran-Contra American spy won his bid for mayor of tiny Palm Beach Shores, an unneighborly clash between neighbors resulted in likely defeat for a Lantana Councilman and the first contested election in 11 years in Jupiter Inlet Colony saw an incumbent in danger of losing his seat.

In Loxahatchee Groves, voters approved term limits for elected officials and rejected the town’s vice mayor.

In Palm Beach Shores, Alan Fiers ousted Mayor Myra Koutzen with backing from about 55 percent of voters, Tuesday’s results showed.

Fiers’ bloc for town commission — former Mayor Tom Mills and former Commissioner Scott “Surf Doc” McCranels — led by slim margins over challenger Tracy Larcher and Commissioners Gil Gilgallon and Brian Tyler.

Fiers, who headed the CIA’s Central American Task Force during the Iran-Contra arms-for-hostages scandal, worked with the man at the center of the scandal, Lt. Col. Oliver North. In 1991, Fiers became the first former CIA official to admit knowledge of the scheme. He was among 14 people convicted and six pardoned.

He settled to Palm Beach Shores, served as mayor and decided to run again to challenge Koutzen.

Koutzen has a master’s degree in business administration from Fordham University and more than 20 years of management experience with Fortune 500 companies like MasterCard International and Citibank.

Lantana

Town Councilman Edward Shropshire was trailing his feuding neighbor, Mark Zeitler, who lives across the street from him in Lantana Heights, with four of five precincts counted. In Group 4, three-time incumbent Philip Aridas was trailing newcomer Karen Lythgoe, who had 59 percent of the vote.

Shropshire, 67, ran for re-election after winning office in 2017 by a two-vote margin. Zeitler, 63, decided to challenge him after becoming “irritated” at Shropshire over code enforcement.

“He hasn’t been my favorite neighbor. I’ll tell you that much,” said Zeitler, an air-conditioning contractor, who lives in the same house his family moved to in 1959.

Shropshire, a town resident for nearly 35 years, said their disagreements didn’t have to be taken personal. He had to sue to get on the ballot after he failed to file paper copies of nominating petitions with the town clerk.

Jupiter Inlet Colony

In the town’s first local election since 2009, Cindy Keim, a 71-year-old self-described homemaker and ceramic artist active at the Lighthouse ArtCenter, edged Town Commissioner Saeed Khan, a 62-year-old internist physician and entrepreneur.

Keim led Khan 81 votes to 73 with the colony’s lone precinct counted.

Keim ran to take on the male-dominated makeup of the commission and become the only woman on the five-member board. The commission can be especially intimidating to women, she has said.

Khan wants to balance catering to the town’s growing number of year-round residents and young families while preserving its charm, he said at a debate.

Loxahatchee Groves

Council member David DeMarois lost his seat to challenger Marge Herzog, a former council member, who won with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

DeMarois, 71, is a retired firefighter who was elected to the Town Council in 2017 by a margin of 21 votes. Before that, he served on Loxahatchee Groves Water Control District from 1997 to 2016

Herzog, 77, is a retired schoolteacher who served as vice mayor on the town’s first elected council from 2007 to 2008.

Voters also overwhelmingly approved term limits for Town Council members, which DeMarois opposed.

The voter-approved measures restrict council members to two three-year terms in a row. After that, incumbents must sit out the next election before running again.

Term limits also restrict mayors from serving more than two consecutive one-year terms. Council members appoint the mayor.