With the coronavirus threatening to pause the primary calendar, pressure will grow exponentially on Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to suspend his campaign after losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Florida primary Tuesday by a lopsided margin — potentially a closing argument in the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

It was not clear when the polls closed, and the trio of primaries were called for Biden, how many total delegates he would reap in Florida as well as Illinois and Arizona, which he also won handily. But with the coronavirus threatening to pause the primary calendar, pressure will grow exponentially on Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to suspend his campaign.

State budget deal set, topped by money for teacher pay and coronavirus reserves

“It’s time for Bernie Sanders to get out of the race,” said former Biden senior adviser Moises Vela. “The patriotic thing for him to do would be to get out of the race so we can get started on a general election campaign.”

With partial results in on Tuesday, Biden led Sanders 1,132 to 817 in the delegate count. Biden also has all 13 delegate votes from the state’s Democratic members of the U.S. House. Biden has also dominated the vast majority of contests since Feb. 29.

Florida, voter surveys showed Biden captured broad majorities of African-American voters as he had done in other states. But he also won among a constituency that Sanders had counted on — white voters with college degrees.

Coronavirus: Florida cases crack 100 as officials expect even more with testing expanding

Of the three states holding primaries Tuesday Florida offered the most delegates at 219. A fourth state scheduled to hold a primary today, Ohio, decided to keep the polls closed instead due to fears about the virus.

Three other states, Georgia, Louisiana and Kentucky, have already postponed their primaries. With the Democratic Party convention scheduled for July, the postponements mean the party will be even more pressed to decide on a presumptive nominee well before Democrats convene in Milwaukee.

Republicans also went to the polls on Tuesday in Florida, giving President Donald Trump an overwhelming victory that clinched the nomination against token opposition. Despite the nominal challenge, the GOP primary was an opportunity for Florida GOP voters to show support for Trump, who generally polls better in his new home state than other parts of the country.

The president and first lady Melania Trump, now Florida residents, voted via absentee ballots delivered on Monday to the Palm Beach County election supervisor’s office.

Florida primary: Coronavirus alters campaigning ahead of vote

Matt McKelvy, 63, emerged from the polling booth at Precinct 48 at First Christian Church in Fort Myers having voted for President Trump in the Republican primary the incumbent president clinched relatively unopposed.

“The choice to me was simple. I’m voting for Mr. Trump again. I filled in the circle next to his name and turned in my ballot. I’m not into socialism, I can tell you that,” he said. “I like to exercise my right to vote. I’m a pretty well-established American citizen. I don’t think I’ve ever not voted since I’ve been able to.”

Despite the lack of a serious challenger to Trump, more Republicans voted ahead of Tuesday than Democrats in Volusia County. One Northeast Florida GOP leader said that turnout gives them bragging rights.

“The message it sends to me is that without prompting, the voters in Volusia County, and I mean Republican voters, support the president more so than in similar situations in the past,” said Paul Deering, the county GOP’s chair.

As coronavirus fears across the state surged in the past week, Florida Democratic Party officials urged their voters to go to the polls.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime, so it’s important to get it right,” said Joy Howell, communications director of the Florida Democratic Party.

As the votes were counted, Vela, who worked for Biden during the Obama administration, hailed the large turnout by the Democratic electorate in the Sunshine State.

“It is fascinating that despite and in light of the coronavirus we’re still going to see turnout in Florida that is bigger than in 2016,” said Vela. “Joe Biden is bringing people out. It’s a very clear pattern.”

While polls predicted a big win for Biden in Florida polls, Sanders supporters had vowed to hang in until the last vote is counted.

Charlie Sunshine, a Daytona State College student and Bernie Sanders volunteer, said she was not able to do door-to-door canvassing over the weekend and said Tuesday the primary should have been postponed.

“It’s definitely disappointing and frustrating. You can’t control a health outbreak like this but I do wish (Florida) had postponed the election,” Sunshine said. “Bernie was supposed to come to Florida ... and that was canceled.”

As pollsters forecasted, electability was a factor in voter preference for Biden across Florida.

Meg Sgrignuoli of Boynton Beach voted Tuesday morning with her husband. “It really was a toss-up because we like them both,” Sgrignuoli said, acknowledging she voted for Biden.

“They have similar ideas but different ways to approach them. Sanders is a progressive but I worry he won’t be able to work both sides of the aisle. I like his ideas but they are a little utopian,” she said.

First-time voter Armando Rodriguez, 18, cast his ballot at a Fort Myers precinct. A young voter, who said climate change was a pivotal issue, bucked conventional wisdom by voting for Biden.

“I’ve always been into politics and I came from a country (Cuba) where there is no free speech or voting,” he said.

Richard Swartz, 91, of Lake Worth Beach said he just wants to see Trump defeated in November.

“I voted for Harry Truman,” Swartz recalled. “I’d like to just dump Trump. He’s a liar and I don’t like him.”

Others just said they appreciated the opportunity to cast a vote.

“Voting is really important and we’d like a change,” Judy Harper, 73, of Naples said. “I just hope other people are voting. We were confident they would have protective measures in place. They were very well prepared here.”

USA Today Florida Network reporters Mark Harper, Kaitlin Greenockle, David Dorsey and Jake Allen contributed to this story.