A Cajun restaurant must have a shrimp po-boy on its menu, otherwise its Cajun identity comes into question.

Bayou Delight Restaurant qualifies easily with a selection of po-boys stuffed with fried classics ranging from crawfish tails to soft-shell crabs. While I have tried most of the options, the restaurant's shrimp po-boy remains my favorite — especially when enjoyed while listening to live Cajun music on Friday or Saturday nights.

Nestled on the bank of Bayou Black, at 4038 Bayou Black Drive in Houma, Bayou Delight focuses on perfecting the basics to keep its regulars coming back for another authentic Cajun meal. Among the basics, the shrimp po-boy features just fried popcorn shrimp, shredded iceberg lettuce, mayo and a few dill pickle chips. You can customize your po-boy by adding tomatoes, onions and other condiments, but I find ordering it dressed as described allows all the flavors to blend nicely.

When Bayou Delight's shrimp po-boy arrives, it doesn't look like much — just a simple sandwich on a simple plate. One bite in, the seasoning on the popcorn shrimp takes over, causing the taste buds to perk up. The shrimp aren't spicy, but they have a rich, slightly salty flavor that leaves you looking forward to the next bite.

The creaminess from the mayo helps to soften the rough texture on the battered shrimp, while the shredded lettuce enhances the crunch factor. The dill pickle chips and their sour profile complement the savory fried shrimp, creating a full-bodied flavor that even the fanciest po-boys crave.

While the popcorn shrimp could easily hold their own as a platter option, Bayou Delight's French bread is what makes this po-boy an instant favorite. It is on my short list of best po-boy breads. Soft and buttery, the loaf is lightly toasted so that the inside remains airy while the edges take on a slight char. This technique is an art that few restaurants manage to get right — a perfect example of Bayou Delight perfecting the basics. Aside from the classic New Orleans Ledenheimer loaf, po-boy bread doesn't get better than this.

You will be tempted by many options while browsing Bayou Delight's menu — the place is famous for its fried chicken — but the simple shrimp po-boy should not be ignored. It delivers all the flavor you would expect from a Cajun restaurant and reminds you that sometimes less is more.