Okaloosa County and Walton County schools will extend all public school closures through April 15, following a statewide order from Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

The Okaloosa County School District announced on their Facebook page:

“Following a statewide conference with the Department of Education and other state officials today, the Okaloosa County School District has been notified that school sites will remain closed through April 15th. During this statewide extension of school closures, we will continue to work closely with all agencies to ensure that the health and safety of our students remains our highest priority.”

Walton County School District also followed suit with a similar statement:

“This afternoon, Governor DeSantis has announced and the Florida Department of Education has sent guidance for the closing of all K-12 public and private schools and career and technical centers in Florida through April 15, 2020. We will continue to update you as we receive additional information.”