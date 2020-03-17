A Navarre couple is in jail after a child in their home found them unconscious in a bathroom from a heroin overdose.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office deputies used Narcan to revive Travis Wells and Elizabeth Williams on Feb. 28 after a child texted "please help" to a family friend when she couldn't wake the adults up.

According to a police report, the child heard a loud bang coming from the couple's bedroom. She found the couple inside the attached bathroom. She told deputies, “I saw a syringe on the ground next to (one of them), so I picked it up and put it on the bathroom counter.”

The girl texted the family friend, who came to the house and found the girl trying to wake up Williams and Wells. The friend pulled Williams into the bedroom and placed her on her stomach, because she was making “gargling noises.”

When emergency responders arrived, they found Williams still unconscious on the bedroom floor and Wells unconscious sitting on the toilet with his body leaned against the wall, the report stated.

When Wells regained consciousness, he told deputies that they had taken heroin. Williams and Wells were transported to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Once recovered, Williams and Wells were arrested Wednesday, both charged with child neglect and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail with $5,000 bonds. County records indicate they remained in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.