Whiskey lends a subtle, intriguing flavor to pork chops. Brown sugar and mustard add a sweet and tangy finish.

Leeks look like a giant scallion with broad, dark green leaves that are tightly wrapped around each other. This makes it difficult to clean the dirt from the leaves. The quickest way to clean them is to trim the root end and make 4 to 5 slits from top to bottom. Run the leaves under cold water to reach the dirt trapped between the layers of leaves.

Helpful Hints:

— Any type of pork chop can be used. Be sure a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees.

— Irish whiskey would be great but any type of whiskey can be used.

— Apple juice can be substituted for whiskey.

Countdown:

— Microwave potatoes and leeks.

— Start pork chops.

— Saute potatoes and leeks

Shopping List:

To buy: 2 8-ounce pork chops with bone, 2 medium leeks, 3/4 pound red or yellow potatoes, 1 small bunch scallions, 1 small bottle whiskey, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 small package brown sugar.

Staples: canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.

———

WHISKEY PORK WITH POTATO AND LEEKS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound red or yellow potatoes, with skins, cut into 1/2-inch pieces2 cups sliced leeks, white and green parts1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil, divided use2 8-ounce pork loin chops with bone, visible fat removedSalt and freshly ground black pepper1/4 cup whiskey1/2 cup water1 tablespoon brown sugar1 tablespoon Dijon mustard2 scallions, sliced

Place potatoes and leeks in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 5 to 6 minutes, or until potatoes are soft. Heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown chops on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Remove the chops to a plate and set aside. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper to taste.

Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the same skillet. Add microwaved potatoes and leeks. Toss in the oil to brown the potatoes, about 3 minutes. Remove them to two dinner plates. Return the pork to the skillet and lower the heat. Add the whiskey, cover with lid and cook 5 to 7 minutes. Place pork on the two dinner plates. Add the water, sugar and mustard to the skillet. Stir to make a smooth sauce. Cook several minutes until the sauce starts to thicken. Spoon sauce over the pork chops and sprinkle scallions on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 573 calories (25% from fat), 16.2 g fat (2.2 g saturated, 8.2 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 45.8 g protein, 48.1 g carbohydrates, 5.2 g fiber, 286 mg sodium.