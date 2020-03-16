Florida lawmakers reached a pivot point in the 2020 Legislature Friday night, ending work on everything but a roughly $92 billion state budget, which will bring them back to the Capitol next week.

The uneven ending to the two-month session comes even as the impact of coronavirus on a staggering economy left many lawmakers expecting to be called back in coming weeks to cut spending in the 2020-21 budget.

Lawmakers extended the session until next Friday.

“Coronavirus is throwing a wrench into our budget, with good reason,” said House PreK-12 budget chief Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater.

House and Senate leaders are looking to complete budget negotiations by Sunday. That would start the constitutionally required 72-hour waiting period before a final vote could be taken, which House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami, said would likely be Thursday.

One of the last bills (HB 7097) approved was a $47.4 million tax-break package, built on sales-tax holidays for back-to-school shopping and hurricane supplies. Worries about an expected plunge in state tax collections because of the sweeping coronavirus shutdowns steadily shrunk the package in recent days.

“We want to be prepared going forward,” said House Ways and Means Chair Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs. “Everything is day-to-day, if not hour-by-hour.”

All told, Friday lacked much of the frenzy of a usual session end. Still, some major agreements were reached between the House and Senate.

Legislation was sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would again expand the use of private-school vouchers in Florida, a favorite of the Republican-led Legislature.

The measure (HB 7067) could more than double the size of the Family Empowerment Scholarship program started only last year – making another, almost 29,000 students now eligible.

DeSantis is certain to sign the legislation.

The House and Senate also approved a DeSantis priority, increasing minimum teacher salaries to $47,500, which would put Florida behind only New Jersey among state base salaries. The state’s largest teachers union, the Florida Education Association, had pushed for more money to go to veteran teachers, but the legislation advancing to the House includes no guarantees.

DeSantis had sought a $902 million package of salary hikes and bonuses. But lawmakers look more likely to settle around $500 million for teacher pay in the budget still being worked on.Much less than that level would turn the $47,500 minimum salary into more of a goal than a reality for many counties, lawmakers concede.

Another proposal the governor endorsed – allowing college athletes to earn money off their “name, image, likeness or persona” – also cleared the Legislature. The measure (SB 646) will not take effect until 2021, but is seen by many as supporting wide-ranging efforts to pressure the NCAA to abandon current bans on college athletes accepting payments.

The spread of coronarivus also hung over another last-day issue – with the Senate approving DeSantis’s appointment of state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, a pediatric endocrinologist and professor at the University of Florida.

Rivkees is playing a central role in the DeSantis administration’s efforts to stem the deadly virus. But several Democrats criticized his lack of broad public health experience, the shortage of widespread testing and the state’s overall response to the still unfolding crisis.

“We need proactive and not reactive actions from our executive,” said Sen Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami.

But another Miami Democrat, Sen. Jason Pizzo, disagreed, warning “this is not the time to change teams.”

“Right now, a lot of what I’m fielding early in the morning and late at night is panic in my district,” Pizzo said. He said amid such anxiety it would be wrong for the Legislature to say it “doesn’t have faith in our surgeon general.”

Rivkees was confirmed 31-9 to remain as the state’s top health officer.

A host of budget deals already agreed upon look likely to endure late-hour efforts to pump-up reserves by at least $300 million to blunt the anticipated economic hit to tourism and widespread shutdowns, which Friday extended to schools across Florida.

A 3% across-the-board pay raise for state employees looks set to begin in October. Visit Florida, the state’s tourist marketing agency will draw $50 million next year and be extended into 2023 – avoiding a scheduled June 30 expiration date.

Another $625 million for water improvement work to ease the state’s algae problems is set, along with $100 million for Florida Forever, the environmental land-buying program.

Lawmakers also have agreed to spend the full $387 million in the state’s affordable housing trust fund to meet needs brought on by rising home prices, which have driven demand for lower-cost housing to levels not seen since before the Great Recession.

This story originally published to tallahassee.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.