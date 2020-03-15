The change affects precincts 28 and 37.

Two polling locations for Tuesday’s election have been changed in Santa Rosa County.

According to Supervisor of Elections Tappie A. Villane, polling locations for precincts 28 and 37 have been changed from Community Life United Methodist Church to the Tiger Point Community Center, 1370 Tiger Park in Gulf Breeze.

The elections office was informed late Friday that the Community Life United Methodist Church would not be available as a polling place.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The final day of early voting is 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat., Mar. 14. Visit www.votesantarosa.com to find the nearest early voting location.

For more information or questions on where to vote, contact the Santa Rosa County Elections Office at (850) 983-1900.

Keep up with Tuesday’s election results at the Press Gazette’s Elections 2020 page.