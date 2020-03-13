A jury on Thursday convicted Crystal Houk, 36, of a third-degree felony count of aggravated animal cruelty and a first-degree misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, according to a news release by State Attorney Bill Eddins.

A Milton woman has been convicted of animal cruelty for killing a dog by leaving it in a hot car last summer.

A jury on Thursday convicted Crystal Houk, 36, of a third-degree felony count of aggravated animal cruelty and a first-degree misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, according to a news release by State Attorney Bill Eddins.

Houk faces a maximum of six years in state prison. Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford scheduled a sentencing hearing for April 29.

DEC. 5, 2019: Hurlburt airman charged with cruelty to animals

On Aug. 22, 2019, employees of the Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard spotted a dog in distress inside of a car in the store’s parking lot. The dog was showing signs of overheating.

The employees immediately opened the car's doors, but by that point, the dog stopped breathing and died.

Investigators later determined the canine had an internal temperature exceeding 109.9 degrees at the time of death and succumbed to heatstroke.

Houk had been inside Walmart for one hour and 32 minutes and left the car running with a piece of pipe pressing down on the gas pedal "in hopes of making her faulty air conditioning work, despite knowing of its mechanical problems," according to Eddins.