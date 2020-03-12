STPH will present The Glass Menagerie

CHIPLEY – The Spanish Trail Playhouse will present The Glass Menagerie at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22. The Glass Menagerie was written by Tennessee Williams. This production is rated PG and is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted. For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, e-mail spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com or call 850-638-9113.

Art KidDoo scheduled

CHIPLEY – The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida will host the annual Art KidDoo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Shivers Park in Chipley. Admission is Free. For more information visit www.ELCNWF.org or call 850-747-5400.

Kids Safety and Fun Expo

CHIPLEY/BONIFAY – MP Enterprises, Inc./H&H Wildlife will hold a Kids Safety and Fun Expo at the following Dates and times: from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Art KidDoo (Shivers Park) Saturday, March 14; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bonifay Down Home Street Festival Saturday, March 21; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock The Falls (Falling Waters State Park) Saturday, April 4; from 4 p.m. to 6 .m. at the Community Easter Egg Hunt (Shivers Park) Wednesday, April 8; from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School Thursday, April 9; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Chipley Saturday, April 18; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, at the Washington County Public Library Wednesday, April 22. For more information call 850-326-9109.

Fighting Jackets Dream Team to hold Bass Tournament

VERNON – Washington-Holmes Relay for Life Fighting Jackets Dream Team will hold their 3rd Annual “Go Fish” For a Cure Bass Tournament Saturday, March 14 at Gap Pond. Entry fee is $50 per boat. Start time is daylight and weigh in will be at noon. There will be a 5 fish limit for weigh-in with a 12” minimum length per fish. Dead fish will have 4ounce deducted from the weight. There will be cash prizes for top three places. All proceeds will go to Washington-Holmes Relay for Life. For more information call Tracie Herbert or Lora Goodman at Vernon High School at 850-535-2046.

HCSO offers concealed weapons class

BONIFAY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office will hold a concealed weapons class at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Holmes County Jail class room located are 3207 Lonny Lindsey Drive in Bonifay. Note that due to the unexpected number of participants at the last class, participation will be limited to the first 50 registrants. The cost is $25 per person payable to the time of the class. Sheriff John Tate will instruct the class, which is expected to last about two hours. The class will meet the firearms training class requirement mandated by the Florida Department of Agriculture concealed weapon permit application. The class is open to ages 18 and up; however the minimum age to be granted a permit from the state is 21. Participants ages 21 and up may bring their own gun and rounds or use those provided by the sheriff’s office. Participants under the age of 21 are asked to use the provided gun and rounds. All proceeds will benefit the Holmes County High School Class of 2020.

An Evening of Music

BONIFAY – The Holmes County High School Music/Drama Department will present an evening of music at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the HCHS Auditorium. The program will feature the HCHS Drama Department seniors. The evening will include several group numbers including a sneak peak of the upcoming spring production. Seniors will also showcase their talents by singing their most popular songs from past shows. The evening will be full of music, dance and memories. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at t he door.

Local restaurants support SAFIC

WASHINGTON/HOLMES COUNTIES – Local restaurants will be supporting the Washington-Holmes Relay for Life during the week of Sunday, March 15 through Saturday, March 21. The following will give a percentage of sales to SAFIC: Monday, March 16 Pho Noodle & Kaboodle in Bonifay will give 10% of sales; from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Landshark Seafood & Oyster Bar in Bonifay will give 5% of sales and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Beef O’Brady’s in Marianna will be giving a percentage of sales. Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Skins & Bubbas in Chipley will give 10% of sales and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sonny’s in Marianna will give a percentage of sales. Wednesday, March 18 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Zaxby’s in Marianna will give a percentage of sales. Thursday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sliced Deli in Chipley will give 10% of sales and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Colonial in Chipley will give 10% of sales. The following restaurants will have donation buckets everyday during the week of Sunday, March 15 through Saturday, March 12: Hungry Howies in Chipley, BJ’s Grill in Chipley, Javier’s in Chipley, Fast Lane Drive Through in Chipley, Sno Boogies in Chipley, Arby’s in Chipley, Skins & Bubbas in Chipley, Pizza Hut in Bonifay, Pizza Hut in Chipley, Holmes Creek Pizza & Pasta Company in Vernon and Sliced Deli in Chipley.

128th Anniversary celebration

CHIPLEY – Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating the church’s 128th Anniversary Sunday, March 15. They invite everyone to come and share this milestone with them. Sunday School will be held at 9:30 a.m. with Sister Lillie R. Lawrence serving as teacher and Sister Barbara Kent the reviewer. Sister Angeline M. Smith is Superintendent. Rev. Gene “Glenn” Williams, son of Dea. M.W. Williams and former member of this church along with the congregation of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Cusetta, GA will be in charge of the 11 a.m. service. Lunch will be served after the service. Everyone is invited to come worship and share fellowship with the pastor and members as they give thanks and praises for the years off the church’s existence.

Medicare Educational Workshop

BONIFAY – There will be an Educational Medicare Workshop from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 16 at the Holmes County Public Library in Bonifay. The workshop will provide information on how Medicare works. The workshop is for those turning 65 or those already 65 who have questions. Please RSVP so we can have enough seats for everyone attending. Call Les Brown at 850-643-1566.

Smoked Ribs Fundraiser

CHIPLEY – Team HNTB is currently holding a Smoked Ribs Fundraiser. A whole rack of smoked ribs is $20. Pre-orders must be made by Monday, March 16. Pick up will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the HNTB office. The office is located at 1282 Office Park Drive in Chipley. For more information or to pre-order call 850-415-9002.

Spring College & Career Fair planned for Monday, March 16, 2020 at Chipley High School.

CHIPLEY - Chipley High School has planned a Spring College and Career Fair planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16 in the gym. The Washington County School District College and Career Fair is open to all high school students in our district, making this an excellent recruitment opportunity. If you would like to have your business or college at the career fair the deadline to RSVP for the event is Monday, February 3 RSVP to Ciara.jones@wcsdschools.com

Bonifay Pageant Social

BONIFAY – There will be a Bonifay Pageant Social Tuesday, March 17 at the Bonifay Woman’s Club. This will be a meeting about the upcoming Bonifay Pageant. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. for Little Miss, 6 p.m. for Jr. Miss and at 6:30 p.m. for Miss. The woman’s club is located at 212 E. Virginia Avenue in Bonifay. For more information call Kim Sheffield at 850-768-9229.

KMS Talent Show

CHIPLEY – The KMS Relay for Life team is thrilled to announce that they will be holding a Talent Show at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19. The team is looking for dedicated hard-working and creative individuals and groups to participate. If interested in performing please contact KMS for an application. There show has 20 performance spots available. The entry fee is $5 for individual acts and $10 for group acts. Please register before Thursday, March 12. All members of the community are invited to attend. The cost for general admission is $5 and $2 for KMS students. Children 4 and under will be admitted for free. For more information or an application call the school at 850-638-6220.

Singing Dyess Family

PONCEE DE LEON – Otter Creek Church will host the Singing Dyess Family in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21. The church is located at 1492 John Johnson Lane, four miles north of State Road 81. For more information call 334-493-7413.

Caregiver celebration

CHIPLEY – Washington-Holmes Relay For Life invite all caregivers to “Float Over” to the Caregiver Celebration. The event would like to honor all who have been a caregiver for someone with cancer. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23 at the Grace Students Building at Grace Assembly in Chipley. For more information call Jody at 850-260-4348.

Relay For Life 5K and Kids Fun Run

CHIPLEY – There will be a Relay For Life 5K and Kids Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28. The starting location will be at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley. The Kids Fun Run will follow the 5K. All 5K participants will receive a t-shirt and running medal. T-shirts are only guaranteed to pre-registered participants. This will not be a timed event. Pre-registration fee is $25 and $30 on race day. The Pre-registration for the kids fun run is $10 and $15 on race day. All participants of the Kids Fun Run will receive a goodie bag and a fun medal. All proceeds benefit the Washington-Holmes Relay For Life. For more information or to register call 850-326-0071 or email chelleyD08@gmail.com

Chipola to host 2nd Annual Poetry Café

MARIANNA – Select Chipola College students and faculty will present original words during the second annual Poetry Café, poetry reading and lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2. The event will be held in the Chipola Cultural Center. Guest speaker is Shaun O. Smith, a local poet, author and co-curator of the Grass Routes poetry society. For more information call Kurt McInnis, Assistant Professor at 850-718-2275.

Forage Legume Conference

MARIANNA – The North Florida Research and Education Center will hold a Forage Legume Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 3 at he UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County Office. Dr. Kenneth Quesenberry will speak on Forage Legumes for the SE USAL Myths and Facts; Dr Esteban Rios will speak on Breeding New Forage Legumes to SE USA; Dr. Jose Dubeux will speak on How much nitrogen can legumes provide in grazing systems; Kalyn Waters will speak on the Nutritional Benefits of Forage Legumes in Livestock Systems; Dr. Marcelo Wallau will speak on Legumes for wildlife and pollinators and Dr. Jennifer Tucker will speak on Alfalfa-Bermuda grass mixtures in SE USA. After lunch and a panel session participants will visit field stations including legume variety demonstration, seed inoculation of legumes and grazing systems. For more information or to register call Dr. Jose Dubeux at 850-526-1618 or Kalyn Waters at 850-547-1108.

Car Care Aware

MARIANNA – Tri-State Automotive is hosting a Be-Car-Care-Aware Event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4 outside Marianna Auto Parts and Decorator’s Door. The public is invited to get their vehicle checked out for free. Chipola Automotive Instructor John Gardner, the host of Tech Garage, will be on hand with Chipola Automotive students to check out vehicles.

Chipley’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

CHIPLEY – Chipley will hold their Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 at Shivers Park (weather permitting). The hunt is designed for ages birth through fifth grade. There will be games, door prizes, crafts and fellowship. Bring your favorite Easter basket for the big hunt. There will also be free hotdogs and slices of cheese pizza for the children while supplies last.

Paint the Counties Purple

WASHINGTON/HOLMES COUNTY – Washington-Holmes Relay For Life would like to invite you to participate in Paint the Counties Purple the week of Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 17, the day of the Relay event from 5 p.m. to Midnight at Pals Park in Chipley. Judging will be held on Wednesday, April 15, the judges will be looking for decorative and creative designs in purple, creative money jar or container, amount of money collected (if the business does not have a team money will be collected under Maley’s Hope), Purple window displays, providing of cancer information and incentive for collecting money and purchases. Photos will be taken by the judges. The winner will be awarded the traveling trophy at Relay For Life event Friday, April 17. Please let Monica Rehberg know if you or you business would like to participate by Wednesday, April 8. She may be reached at calverley_rehberg@yahoo.com

Relay For Life Teams needed for Survivor Dinner set up

CHIPLEY – Washington- Holmes Relay For Life is looking for teams to assist with setting up tables for the Survivor Dinner. Table set up will be Shiloh Baptist Church Sunday, April 12 beginning at 3 p.m. Each table a team provides need to be set with silverware, dinner plates, dessert plates, coffee cups and drink ware. NO PLASTIC, this is a nice sit down dinner for our Survivors. This is also the time that our annual Bank Night and t-shit pick up will be held. Teams are also asked to provide at least one server for each of their tables. Those who are serving must meet with Kristy at 5:30 p.m. on set up day. For more information call Kristy Speights at 850-252-3052.

Washington-Holmes Relay For Life to host Survivor Dinner

CHIPLEY – The Washington-Holmes Relay For Life would like to invite Survivors to the annual Survivor Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 13 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Survivors in attendance will receive a gift bag. For more information call Kristy Speights at 850-252-3052.

Washington-Holmes Relay For Life 2020

CHIPLEY – Washington-Holmes Relay For Life will be held from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, April 17 at Pals-Park on the soccer field located on Rustin Drive in Chipley. The theme for the 2020 Washington-Holmes Relay For Life is “Take Flight Cancer”. This years fundraising goal is $65,000. The event hopes to have 20+ teams and 150+ survivors. Check back here for more information for dates, times, entertainment, etc., as it becomes finalized. For more information call Jody Bush at 850-260-4348 or Kyle Stone at 352-727-8564.

Chipola Commencement to be held

DOTHAN, ALABAMA – The Chipola College 2020 Commencement Ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at the Dothan Civic Center. Graduates should receive an email from the college about caps and gowns which will be picked up in the Book Store. Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December 2019 to May 2020 of during Summer 2020 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube. The Dothan Civic Center is located at 126 St. Andrews Street in Dothan, Alabama. For more information call 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.

Chipola to present Winnie The Pooh

MARIANNA – Chipola Theatre will present Winnie the Pooh on May 14, 2020 as this years children’s theater production. Winnie-The-Pooh is Christopher Robin’s fat little “bear of very little brain” who would like to drift peacefully through life, humming tunes and stopping frequently to eat “a little something”. Tickets will go on sale for ACT Fund members April 23, 2020 and to the general public April 30. For more information call the Box Office at 850-718-2420

STPH to present Little Shop of Horrors

CHIPLEY - The Spanish Trail Playhouse will present Little Shop of Horrors at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14. Little Shop of Horrors is written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken and is produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. This production is rated PG13 and is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Content and subject matter may be unsuitable for children under 13 years of age. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted. For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com or call 850-638-9113.

STPH to present The Savannah Sipping Society

CHIPLEY – The Spanish Trail Play House will present The Savannah Sipping Society at 7 p.m. Friday, September 18, Saturday, September 19, Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27. The Savannah Sipping Society is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. It is produced through special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service. This production is rated PG and is appropriate for Children ags 13 and older. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted. For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com or call 850-638-9113.