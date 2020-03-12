This list was updated as of 2 p.m. March 12.

Okaloosa County School District

Okaloosa Schools will be postponing all out-of-county and out-of-state field trips and sports trips effective immediately. The School District is also contacting athletic teams and other student groups who are scheduled to come to Okaloosa County that these activities have been postponed.

The disappointment and inconvenience these cancellations will cause are obvious, but the safety and well-being of our students and employees is paramount, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County School District.

Several out-of-county trips were called back Thursday morning after receiving updated information from the Department of Health. Information regarding how best to protect our students and staff has been fluid.

At this time, in-county athletic competitions between Okaloosa county teams and in-county field trips may continue as scheduled.

OTHER CANCELLATIONS:

— Fort Walton Beach High School softball game Thursday, March 12

— Niceville flag football on Thursday, March 12

— The Santa Rosa County Democrats has changed its Weekend of Action canvassing to a phone banking event

— The POW/MIA event scheduled March 17 has been postponed indefinitely

— The Cole Swindell performance at The Gulf on Okaloosa Island that was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed, according to organizers