Job-seekers are invited to a free automotive hiring fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday in Vance.

The fair will be held in Room A-12 at the BTI Training Center at Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, 6 Mercedes Drive.

Attendees will be asked to complete an online application for jobs with Lear Corp., a supplier for Mercedes-Benz. Pay for these jobs starts at $15.15 an hour.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be willing to work nights and weekends. Other requirement include the ability to lift up to 50 pounds and pass a background check and drug screening.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in a business-casual style and treat the event like an interview.

Lear Corp. representatives will be on site to answer questions.

The event is being hosted by West Alabama Works.