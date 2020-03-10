Tuesday

Mar 10, 2020 at 10:52 AM


Here is the latest information about the coronavirus outbreak from the Florida Department of Health (last updated March 9):


Positive cases of COVID-19


Florida residents: 17


Florida cases repatriated: 5


Non-Florida resident: 1


As of Monday, cases of the virus had been confirmed in Manatee County (2), Charlotte County, Volusia County, Okaloosa County, Hillsborough County (2), Lee County (2), Broward County (3) and Santa Rosa County.


Deaths


Florida residents: 2


Testing


Positive cases of COVID-19: 18


Negative test results: 140


Pending testing results: 115


People under public health monitoring


Currently being monitored: 302


People monitored to date: 1,104




