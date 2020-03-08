ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A SeaWorld guest stole wallets from the stroller of two Make-A-Wish Foundation visitors and used their cards to buy Apple watches, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Krystle Henry, 37, was arrested on several charges Friday, including grand theft over $750 and obtaining goods with stolen credit card.

Authorities said the two guests from Make-A-Wish Foundation were watching a show at SeaWorld on Feb. 9 and left their purses in a stroller outside the stadium.

The Orlando Sentinel reported both victims spotted charges of over $400 on their debit cards at Walmart and 7-Eleven.

Deputies used surveillance video from Walmart to track Henry buying the items.