Earlier, the department said people who had traveled on a river cruise on the Nile in Egypt should self-isolate after it became known they might have been exposed to the virus.

Little new information was available Sunday about a presumptive case of coronavirus in Okaloosa County, but the Florida Department of Health did provide a few new details.

The local victim is a 61-year-old woman who is isolated and will remain isolated until cleared by health officials. She has a history of travel outside the United States, the department said in a press release.

She joins a 66-year-old woman from Volusia County in Florida, who also is a presumptive case. She too has been isolated and will remain so until cleared.

A Santa Rosa County man in his 70s with underlying health problems died of the coronavirus on Friday, the Health Department said.

Earlier, the department said people who had traveled on a river cruise on the Nile in Egypt should self-isolate after it became known they might have been exposed to the virus.

"The Department has been made aware that people who were on tours in Egypt, Israel and Jordan between Feb 4-18, 2020 may have been exposed to COVID-19," FDOH said in a Sunday press release.

"People who traveled to these areas and have become sick are advised to stay home and isolated from others for the duration of their illness. Before seeking medical care, individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their nearest county health department."

Meanwhile, a contractor at Eglin Air Force Base who might have been exposed to the virus has tested negative, base officials said Sunday.

96th Test Wing Public Affairs Director Andy Bourland said in a press release "The 96th Medical Group has received the results from the Florida Department of Health for the contractor assigned to the 96th Cyberspace Test Group, who was potentially exposed to COVID-19. The individual was found to be negative for the COVID-19 virus.

"The contractor, however, will remain at home until a close contact with a presumptive case of COVID-19 has tested negative as well. If the contractor becomes ill with flu-like symptoms, additional testing will be conducted."

Bourland said he believed the contractor, whose February cruise took place in the Pacific Northwest, was notified by the cruise line of his potential coronavirus exposure.

After receiving that notification, the contractor self-reported his situation to base officials, Bourland said. Results of an assessment of the contractor’s medical status aren’t expected from the state until sometime next week, according to Bourland.

Notification of the contractor’s situation was disseminated through the ranks of the 96th Test Wing, and by broader communication across the base, Bourland said, along with guidance for actions such as hand-washing to avoid any spread of any potential presence of COVID-19.