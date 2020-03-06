After the sheriff’s office announced Jones’ arrest Thursday night on Facebook with a picture of the suspect being apprehended with the dog in the photo, concern began circulating online about the animal’s safety.

PANAMA CITY — A puppy found with Jason Kenneth Jones when he was arrested for two murders and shooting a third victim after a manhunt Thursday is under care and doing well, Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say.

After the sheriff’s office announced Jones’ arrest Thursday night on Facebook with a picture of the suspect being apprehended with the 2-year-old dog in the photo, concern began circulating online about the animal’s safety.

The post was made following an almost day-long manhunt for Jones, 41, wanted for the Wednesday killing of his mother, Mary Laven, and another woman, Djuna Marlene Newman, on Davies Drive in Fountain. Jones is also charged in the shooting of another woman at the scene who did not sustain life-threatening injuries, a sheriff’s office press release states.

A lot of folks have asked about the dog found with Jason Jones yesterday. The dog belong to Jones. We had Animal Control pick him up so we would know he was cared for properly. Family members will claim him soon. We love dogs, too! pic.twitter.com/YsysWMWbq6

— Bay County Sheriff (@BayCountySO) March 6, 2020

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials, Jones is the puppy’s owner and after he was apprehended, the deputies became concerned about it. The puppy showed concern about her owner at the scene of the arrest, but was sweet to the deputies, according to BCSO.

She was checked at the scene and taken to Bay County Animal Control.

"She is doing fine and is being separated from the general population," said Valarie Sale, Bay County spokeswoman. "Our County Vet will check on him on Monday to make sure if there are any vaccinations he made need."

The puppy is scared because of the traumatic event she had.

The puppy is not up for adoption according to Bay County officials. She will be kept until a member of Jones’ family claims her.