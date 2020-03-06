The Florida Senate approves a sweeping Clean Waterways Act, aimed at easing farm runoff and leaking septic tanks which are feeding algae blooms plaguing the state.

TALLAHASSEE — A sweeping water quality measure sought by Gov. Ron DeSantis was approved Friday by the Florida Senate, with supporters calling it a major step toward easing runoff from farms and development that have fed algae blooms plaguing the state.

Environmental groups warn the legislation (SB 712) doesn’t go far enough and have criticized lawmakers for allowing farms to self-monitor their runoff into waterways — although farms would now have to be inspected every two years.

“We have hit just about every element that affects our environment in this bill,” said Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Vero Beach, sponsor of the measure that sailed 39-0 through the Senate.

Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said, “This might be the most important bill we pass this session. The Clean Waterways Act will have an impact for decades and decades to come.”

But the Sierra Club, Florida Springs Council and Florida Waterkeepers have outlined problems with the legislation, concluding that it will not achieve water quality goals in most state waterways already damaged.

In a 12-page letter, the organizations last month called it the “policy equivalent of slapping a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound. It may not hurt, but it won’t really help.”

The bill still has to clear the House, which is expected in the session’s closing days next week. The legislation changes how the state regulates various matters, including septic tanks, municipal wastewater systems and stormwater management.

It also would be more difficult for companies to get permits for bottling spring water, while a state study of the practice and its effect also is ordered by the legislation. The legislation grew out of recommendations by the Blue-Green Algae Task Force appointed by DeSantis last year.

DeSantis has pledged to spend $2.5 billion over four years to tackle Florida’s water problems, and lawmakers are expected to meet his demand for a $625 million, second-year installment in the state budget now being finalized by the Legislature.

The legislation approved Friday by the Senate also gives the governor more authority for appointing the state’s Department of Environmental Protection secretary.

And it shifts to DEP from the state’s Health Department regulation of the 2.7 million septic tanks dotting Florida. Tens of thousands of these tanks are old, breaking down and leaking — earning them part of the blame for nutrients flowing into waterways and springs and adding to the algae woes.

While conservation activists are unhappy with the legislation’s rules for agriculture, the industry would face some new regulations. Farmers would be required to keep fertilizer records and submit to inspections every two years by state Agriculture Department officials to assure they’re complying with best management practices.

But there remain questions about how much powerful sugar, vegetable and nursery growers will have to do to stem nutrient-rich runoff from their land.

Still, senators from both parties Friday praised the measure.

“If the only real criticisms we have comes from our wish lists, then I think this is a good bill,” said Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami.