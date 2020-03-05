The stakes were raised a little higher this week at Eglin Air Force Base, where the public affairs office announced Thursday that a contractor may have had some off-base exposure to the virus during a Feb. 11-21 cruise in the Pacific Northwest.

EGLIN AFB — Military installations across Northwest Florida are in a proactive stance against coronavirus, making sure military and civilian personnel are aware of precautions to prevent the spread of the respiratory illness.

The stakes were raised a little higher this week at Eglin Air Force Base, where the public affairs office announced Thursday that a contractor may have had some off-base exposure to the virus during a Feb. 11-21 cruise in the Pacific Northwest.

The contractor, who is not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, the illness associated with the coronavirus, is not now on base and won’t return until his condition is assessed.

The contractor worked with the 96th Test Wing’s 45th Test Squadron, information that has been passed on to base personnel.

Actions taken at Eglin in connection with the potential exposure track the overall Department of Defense approach to dealing with COVID-19. While providing some guidance on coronavirus, the DoD is relying on local commanders to deal with their particular situations even as military laboratories, like their civilian counterparts, are working to find a vaccine.