CRESTVIEW — A local woman who became ill with the coronavirus while on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has returned to her Crestview home.

She has been cleared by the Center for Disease Control after being quarantined, according to Dr. Karen Chapman, director of the Department of Health Okaloosa County.

The woman was identified as Jeanette Robaldo, a retired Walker Elementary teacher, by Channel 3/WEAR.

She is still a registered volunteer with the district, but has not been in the schools since her return, according to district officials.

Chapman said they were given a courtesy notification late Tuesday.

Robaldo is not an active case so does not pose a threat in terms of spreading the virus, officials say.

Chapman suggested that those concerned about the virus refer to the Okaloosa County School District website.

She said the best defense against this virus, much like the flu, is to wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home when you’re sick.

She also recommended standing at least 6 feet away from people who are sick.