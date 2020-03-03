NAS WHITING FIELD, Fla. -- Lt. Col. John “Jiggety” James, commanding officer, Training Squadron Six (VT-6), “Shooters,” turned over command to Cmdr. David Mims, former Executive Officer, VT-6, during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field Thursday morning.

VT-6 was established in 1960 as the third primary flight training squadron in the U.S. Navy. It provides initial flight training education for approximately one-fifth of all Navy and Marine Corps student Naval aviators, in addition to Coast Guard and international students from several allied nations.

James reported to VT-6 in July 2017 as the executive officer, and became the squadron commanding officer in October 2018.

Mims arrived at Whiting Field as the executive officer for VT-6 in October 2018.

Guest speaker for the ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. William Bellatty, U.S. Coast Guard, said “Lt. Col. James, you set the example leading from the front and getting the job safely done. Your motto “Shooters first, mission always,” meant so much to me and the rest of the squadron. You’ll be missed, but we’re in good hands with Cmdr. Mims.” Lt.Col. Jason Dale served as emcee for the event and will take over as the squadron executive officer.