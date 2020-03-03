MILTON — We may be getting a lot more people moving here if they read the article published on www.homesnacks.net.

HomeSnacks combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources into bite-sized studies to help readers understand what it’s like to live in different communities across the country.

They have been professionally ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for over five years.

The website ranks Milton as the ninth most affordable city to live in Florida in 2020. Here is what they said about Milton:

Milton’s bio

Population: 9,771

Rank Last Year: 13 (Up 4)

Home Price To Income Ratio: 2.3x (8th most affordable)

Income To Rent Ratio: 54.2x (50th cheapest)

If you're looking to buy a home on a budget in the Florida Panhandle, you can't get much better than Milton.

Milton has the eighth most impressive home price to income ratio in the state, with a median home price of $131,000 and a median income of $55,848.

The rent in Milton is a bit pricier, with a median price of $1,030, but it's still way cheaper than the statewide average.

And if you stick to fishing at Blackwater River, you can cut down on both your entertainment and food budget at the same time.

Milton is located a half hour northeast of Pensacola.

The median income in Milton comes in at $55,848 and the median home value is $131,000 for 2020.

How We Determined The Most Affordable Places To Live In The Sunshine State For 2020

The two most important things to think about when it comes to being able to afford if you can live comes down to: 1. How much do money do I make? 2. How much do I have spend to live there?

You need to understand your costs in the context of how much money you make.

